Andrea Belotti could be leaving Torino to join MLS side Toronto FC. Alessandro Di Marco/ansa via AP

The January transfer window is almost upon us and, naturally, all the gossip on who's moving where is heating up. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz as we count down to the 2022 winter window.

TOP STORY: Belotti could join Insigne at Toronto FC

Toronto FC have wasted little time in looking to make amends for a disappointing 13th placed finish in Major League Soccer last season, with reports that they are preparing a sensational double swoop from Serie A.

After it was reported that they have agreed a deal to sign Lorenzo Insigne on a free transfer next summer, the Reds are now looking to launch a move for Andrea Belotti to join up with his international teammate, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Talks have already begun over a potential move for the 28-year-old striker who, like Insigne, is set to be out of contract at the end of the Serie A season. The report adds that Toronto are prepared to offer a more lucrative contract than what Torino have previously put on the table to keep ahold of their talisman.

The Canadian side was among the lowest scorers in the Eastern Conference last season, netting just 39 goals in 34 games, but those numbers could soon show significant improvement, with Belotti's proven marksmanship evident from 56 goal contributions during his last three seasons in Serie A.

- Transfer window preview: Mbappe, Haaland to move next month?

- FC 100: Messi, Lewandowski are No. 1s; Premier League dominant

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup (U.S.) | FC Daily

PAPER GOSSIP

- Napoli are looking to acquire a left-back and have identified two candidates as potential recruitments, according to Foot Mercato. The first is Lucas Digne, who has found himself outside of Everton's starting XI, but the 28-year-old is also on the shortlist of Chelsea. The Serie A club are also keen on Layvin Kurzawa, who could be much easier to sign, having featured in just nine minutes for Paris Saint-Germain this season.

- Ekrem Konur writes that AC Milan are keen to sign Hakim Ziyech on loan. Chelsea are open to letting their 28-year-old attacking midfielder go despite a recent upturn in form, and Serie A is one of the destinations that is possible in the January transfer window, though it's unclear whether the Blues will insist on an obligation to make the move permanent as part of the deal. Ziyech has scored just twice in 17 appearances this season.

- AC Milan are also in the market for centre-back, and Sport Italia reports that they are the latest side to join the race for Attila Szalai. The 23-year-old centre-back has attracted interest from multiple clubs over the last few months, with Atletico Madrid also linked in a potential move. He has been a stalwart for Fenerbahce this season, starring in 25 games.

- A new name has been added to Newcastle United's shopping list, with reports that the club are targeting Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos in the January market, according to Ekrem Konur. The 25-year-old has been in impressive form since joining the Scottish side, and he is the club's all-time top European scorer, though a move to St. James Park would be the forward's first experience in Europe's top-five leagues.

- Tottenham Hotspur are the latest club to be monitoring Mattias Svanberg, writes Nicolo Schira. The 22-year-old Bologna star has caught the attention of multiple clubs in the past months, with Manchester City rumoured to have sent scouts to watch him during a Serie A clash against AS Roma in December. He has contributed to four goals in 14 games when being deployed as a central midfielder this season.

- Fabrizio Romano reports that former MLS star Alvaro Medran is set to join Saudi club Al-Taawoun. The 27-year-old midfielder was a regular for the Chicago Fire last season, contributing to nine goals in 32 appearances. And despite receiving offers that would have seen him remain in MLS, he has decided to continue his career in Saudi Arabia.

- Sport Italia writes that Antonio Rudiger's move to Real Madrid is just "a matter of time." The 28-year-old centre-back has made no signs of progress on a new deal with Chelsea despite the club keen on keeping him at Stamford Bridge, and now it looks as though he will be the latest free agent to head to the Santiago Bernabeu. The report adds that he will receive a €10 million per year salary.