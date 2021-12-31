Gab Marcotti explains what would need to happen for Barcelona to sign Alvaro Morata this January. (1:25)

The January transfer window is almost upon us and, naturally, all the gossip on who's moving where is heating up. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz as we count down to the 2022 winter window.

TOP STORY: Barcelona eye De Ligt, Laporte or Christensen in rebuild

Barcelona have been linked with a number of defenders as the club continues its rebuild under new boss Xavi Hernandez.

The Blaugrana recently signed forward Ferran Torres for €55 million from Manchester City as their second signing under the Spaniard, joining veteran right-back Dani Alves who came on a free transfer in November. Next port of call appears to be a defensive change, with three high profile defenders linked to Camp Nou.

The Sun reports that Barcelona are hoping to land Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte next summer following a cash injection that would help their ongoing financial troubles amid debts of €1.4 billion.

Spanish outlet Sport claims that another Premier League centre-back could make the switch to LaLiga in the form of Andreas Christensen. The Denmark international is out of contract at Chelsea in the summer and is reportedly "not interested" in staying at Stamford Bridge, instead eyeing a move to Barcelona.

Finally, Gazzetta dello Sport says that Xavi is hoping to make a move for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt. The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Old Lady in recent weeks, with agent Mino Raiola publicly discussing a transfer. Despite his €125m release clause, Barca are said to not be deterred from the Netherlands international and a potential move in the summer.

LIVE BLOG

09.27 GMT: Mikel Arteta has a shortlist of strikers to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal with Alexander Isak, Dusan Vlahovic, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ollie Watkins among his targets, sources told ESPN's James Olley.

Aubameyang's future at Arsenal has been thrown into considerable doubt over disciplinary issues and Arteta is willing to listen to offers for him in January.

Arteta and Arsenal's recruitment team are planning for life without Aubameyang and have a range of options that they are considering. Among them is Watkins, who joined Villa for £27.7m from Brentford last summer and has scored 18 league goals in 51 appearances for the club.

Sources said Arteta is a fan of Watkins' playing style and his ability to play in a number of different roles in attack. There has been no direct contact between Arsenal and Aston Villa over Watkins and sources said a switch in January would be highly unlikely, but the 25-year-old will be monitored ahead of a summer move.

Real Sociedad's Isak, Fiorentina's Vlahovic and Everton's Calvert-Lewin are also options in the event Aubameyang moves on although sources said Arsenal are aware of how expensive a replacement may turn out to be and that other options are being considered.

09.00 GMT: Real Madrid are attempting to sign Erling Haaland as well as Kylian Mbappe next summer in an attempt to take advantage of the financial problems at Barcelona by landing the two most sought-after players in world football, sources told ESPN's Mark Ogden.

Real failed with a €200m move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe during the summer transfer window, but the France international is expected to move to the Bernabeu as a free agent when his PSG contract expires at the end of this season.

And although they face competition from Manchester City, Manchester United and PSG for Borussia Dortmund forward Haaland, Real believe they can structure a deal to take the 21-year-old Norwegian to Madrid.

PAPER GOSSIP (By Luke Thrower)

- Chelsea are eyeing three potential central defenders for the future, reports Calciomercato. The Blues could see Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva all leave at the end of the season unless they all sign new contracts. As a result, Thomas Tuchel is said to be eyeing potential replacements, with VfL Wolfsburg's Maxence Lacroix, Sevilla's Jules Kounde and Fenerbahçe's Attila Szalai all linked.

- Internazionale and Bayern Munich are interested in a move for Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter, says Fabrizio Romano. The 27-year-old's deal at Gladbach expires at the end of the season and he has already announced he will leave the club when it runs out. The Nerazzurri are said to be pushing hard for a deal with talks ongoing, while Bayern are interested but see it as a lower priority move.

- West Ham United are set to hold talks with Fulham over a move for defender Tosin Adarabioyo, according to journalist Ekrem Konur. The Hammers have been linked with a number of defenders, having lost Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna for the rest of the season. Adarabioyo, 24, is a regular starter for Fulham and has had Premier League experience at the club.

- Julian Alvarez is hoping to make the switch to Manchester United, reports journalist Ekrem Konur. The 21-year-old River Plate man has impressed with 18 goals and seven assists in 21 league appearances. The reporter claims that the player's agent is currently visiting England to hold talks with the club over a potential move.