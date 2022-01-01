The 2022 winter window is open as of Jan. 1 and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PSG see Dembele as Mbappe replacement

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing for life without Kylian Mbappe as he enters the final six months of his contract, with reports that they are planning a move for Ousmane Dembele if he does not agree to an extension at Camp Nou, according to Le 10 Sport.

The Barcelona star, whose career has been beset by injuries since arriving in Catalonia, is well and truly back in the squad under new manager Xavi Hernandez. But after the Blaugrana recently secured the signature of Ferran Torres for a fee of €55 million, the 24-year-old winger's representatives are now demanding a large increase in his salary.

And PSG are ready to take advantage. Like Barcelona, the Ligue 1 club is enduring a similar contract uncertainty with Mbappe, and with little progress made on a new deal, they see Dembele as a potential successor if they are able to land him as a free transfer in the summer.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Southampton are reported to be winning the race for Fleetwood Town defender James Hill. The 19-year-old centre-back has been scouted by the likes of Barcelona and Liverpool in recent months, but TeamTalk reports that it is the Saints who have eased their way into pole position in the race for his signature.

- Galatasaray are interested in a move for Krzysztof Piatek, according to Rudy Galetti. The 26-year-old striker has been out of form this season, having scored just one goal in nine Bundesliga appearances with Hertha Berlin. The Turkish Super Lig club is keen to acquire him on a loan deal, with negotiations between the two clubs ongoing.

- AS Roma have identified Almamy Toure as an alternative if they cannot secure a deal for Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Calciomercato writes that the 25-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt defender would be available for a fee of less than €8m, with Jose Mourinho's side keen to acquire a right-back. Toure has previously represented France at a youth level, and as a French citizen, the Serie A club is able to sign him while saving a non-EU squad player slot.

- Nicolas Tagliafico could leave Ajax in January, according to Fabrizio Romano, and there are already a host of Premier League clubs chasing his signature. Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Chelsea have all been linked with the 29-year-old left-back, though it is reported that talks are yet to begin with the Eredivisie side.

- Toronto FC are continuing their transfer business and are returning to the Serie A for reinforcements. Nicolo Schira reveals that the MLS club has increased their contract offer for Mimmo Criscito, after the Genoa captain previously rejected the opportunity to move to the U.S. And after it was reported earlier in the week that Lorenzo Insigne had agreed to make the switch, the Reds could now have better success as they look to make their next signings from Italy.