The 2022 winter window is open (find out when it closes here) and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United return for Rice move

Manchester United will reignite interest in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, according to The Sun.

Rice, 22, is considered one of the best young defensive midfielders in Europe but West Ham's fine start to the season has put paid to any talks over a transfer as the club look to qualify for the Champions League.

However, the Hammers have struggled of late -- picking up eight points from 18 last month -- and are in fifth place in the Premier League table. If that form continues then United will reportedly see a chance to do a deal and are prepared to offer near the £100 million that West Ham want.

Manchester City and Chelsea are both long-term admirers as well, with a summer deal most likely.

08.55 GMT: Flamengo fans are dreaming of the possibility that Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo could join the Brazilian giants one day.

Flamengo vice-president Marcos Braz posted a photograph alongside Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, in a restaurant on the island of Madeira.

Braz has been in Portugal since December, completing the signing of new coach Paulo Sousa.

Braz joked on Twitter that the first step to negotiating a deal is to have the family's blessing and he posted a photograph with Ronaldo's mother with the message: "Convincing always starts with the family. World number 1 mother, CR7. Of course, this is a loving way to reciprocate your post."

Dolores Aveiro had earlier posted a photograph of the two together with the message: "The world is small; I have a few days to analyse your proposal if I go or not....😂😂 Welcome to Madeira."

08.42 GMT: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has hinted that Newcastle target Kieran Trippier wants to leave the club in the January transfer window.

Trippier, 31, was a reported target of Manchester United in the summer and is keen to return to the Premier League. Now Atletico have reportedly received an offer of €30m for the England international full-back from Newcastle, which is €10m less than his reported release clause.

Should Trippier move to Tyneside, he would become Newcastle's top earner.

"We want him to stay, he is a very important player," Simeone said, adding: "Nowadays when a player wants to leave, you cannot keep him."

08.30 GMT: Spanish striker Jason will join Deportivo Alaves as a free agent from Valencia in the summer, according to SuperDeporte.

Jason was close to joining Alaves in the previous transfer window, but the deal fell through at the last minute.

The 27-year-old, whose contract with Valencia expires in 2022 will leave Los Che after three seasons at the club and is expected to sign with Alaves until June 2025.

The deal will give Valencia the right to 30% of any future transfer fee.

- Barcelona and Manchester United are in negotiations over a potential swap deal involving wingers Ousmane Dembele and Anthony Martial. Catalan outlet Ara says that the deal would only go ahead if Dembele rejects a new contract at Barca, with his current deal expiring in the summer. Martial is said to be of interest due to the fact he wants to leave Old Trafford as well as Barca's need to strengthen the squad going forward, with Ferran Torres already signed for €55m.

- AC Milan are ready to meet Lille to discuss a deal for centre-back Sven Botman, reports Calciomercato. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United, however the report says that he is not interested in a move to the Magpies due to the fact they are battling relegation. However, with the Rossoneri looking for a replacement for the injured Simon Kjaer, Botman is seen as the player they will pursue in January.

- AS Roma are interested in signing Tottenham playmaker Tanguy Ndombele, according to Calciomercato. The 25-year-old has struggled to establish himself at Spurs since his €62m switch from Lyon, but now Jose Mourinho is looking to bring him to Italy. The midfielder signed for Mauricio Pochettino in 2019, but played 57 games under Mourinho while at Tottenham, the second-most of any manager he has played for. New Spurs head coach Antonio Conte has refused to rule out a potential move away for the France international in January, saying he will have meetings before he discusses potential incomings or outgoings. Ndombele has only made five appearances under Conte so far, playing 174 minutes of action.

- Newcastle, Leicester City and Lyon are interested in centre-back Abdul Mumin, says journalist Ekrem Konur. The 23-year-old defender has seen his stock rise at Guimaraes, becoming a mainstay for the team this season. He joined in 2020 from Norwegian side Nordsjaelland on a free transfer and has made 13 appearances in the league so far.

- Newcastle are ready to offer more than €55m to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, according to Tuttomercato. The Uruguay international has been heavily linked with a move away from the Portuguese side, with Atletico Madrid and Manchester City also said to be interested. The report says that his contract has a €100m release clause.

- Everton and Newcastle are eyeing a move for striker Moussa Marega, reports journalist Ekrem Konur. The 30-year-old left Porto last summer for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, scoring three goals in 10 games for the club.