The 2022 January transfer window is open (find out when it closes here) and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: LaLiga champions Atletico want Dest

Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest has been linked with a move away in the January transfer window, and El Chiringuito says that Atletico Madrid lead the chase.

Dest has been targeted by a number of clubs in the build-up to the new year, including Chelsea, and his agent has suggested a January departure could be likely as Barcelona look to rebuild both their squad and their finances.

Dest, 21, has registered three assists in 12 LaLiga appearances this season for the Blaugrana, but could see his playing time reduced with the return of Barca legend Dani Alves. President Joan Laporta confirmed on Monday that the 38-year-old Brazil international right-back will be officially re-registered as a Barcelona player this week.

Barca rejected several offers for Dest in the summer of 2021, but interest in the United States international is bigger than ever.

Chelsea's pursuit stems from an injury to Reece James, which leaves Thomas Tuchel light in right-sided defensive options that fit his system.

Atleti, meanwhile, are planning for life after Kieran Trippier, who appears likely to join Newcastle United. Boss Diego Simeone sees the American as the perfect replacement for the England international, and he'll be desperate to get the deal done before letting Tripper move to the Magpies. Elsewhere, AS reports that Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta could be another option for Simeone to pursue if necessary.

09.21 GMT: AS Monaco appointed coach Philippe Clement on a two-and-a-half year deal on Monday after firing Niko Kovac during the midseason break.

Sources previously told ESPN that American coach Jesse Marsch, who is a free agent after being sacked by RB Leipzig last month, was a leading candidate for the Monaco job, but French club opted for Clement.

Monaco said in a statement that the 47-year-old Clement signed on until June 2024 from Belgian side Club Brugge.

08.46 GMT: Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has extended his contract at Stamford Bridge, committing him to the club through the 2022-23 season.

"To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure," he said. "I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club so I'm very happy to stay for another season."

The 37-year-old is the first of four centre-backs out of contract this summer to put pen to paper on a new deal, allowing the Blues to now turn their attentions to keeping Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen at Stamford Bridge beyond this season.

08.00 GMT: Joan Laporta has said "Barcelona are back" and added that they will be able to compete for the game's best players next summer after presenting new signing Ferran Torres on Monday.

Barca let Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann leave before the season started due to financial problems, but the Catalan club's president has now warned their rivals they're ready to spend big to get back to the top.

After completing the signing of Torres from Manchester City for €55m last week, Barca have been strongly linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund's in-demand striker Erling Haaland.

"Allow me not to talk about individuals because it doesn't benefit anyone," Laporta said at Torres' presentation amid a barrage of questions about whether the club could afford Haaland.

"We're working on the summer window. Everything is possible if it's done well. I am sure things will go well. Barcelona are still a reference. Every player considers the possibility of coming here.

"We still have our status in the transfer market. Everyone can get ready because Barca are back; the arrival of Ferran shows that. We're a reference. Barca's resurgence is a reality and the football world has realised that."

- Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has opened talks with a number of clubs including Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich, according to Sky Sports. Rudiger is an attractive option as he will be a free agent at the end of the season, and though Chelsea appear keen to extend his contract, it would appear as though the Germany international has decided he wants to move on.

- Newcastle's quest to sign defender Sven Botman is gathering momentum, though Lille are believed to have turned down a bid of €35m, according to Fabrizio Romano. Lille are desperate to keep hold of their centre-back despite mounting pressure, but Newcastle are likely to return with a bigger offer. AC Milan are also said to be monitoring the 21-year-old's situation, though are yet to lodge an official bid and would need to get closer to €60m.

- West Ham United are keen to sign a new striker in January and are one of a number of Premier League clubs interested in Flamengo striker Gabriel "Gabigol" Barbosa, according to Sky Sports. The Brazilian forward is similarly keen on a move to England and, though there are three other top-flight clubs interested in the 25-year-old, the player is said to be impressed by the Hammers' form this season.

- Arsenal's search for a new striker has seen them linked with moves for Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak and Fiorentina sensation Dusan Vlahovic. El Nacional says that Sociedad would prefer Sweden international Isak to join the Gunners rather than a LaLiga rival like Barcelona, while Calciomercato reports that a swap deal could happen in the summer that would see Vlahovic head to north London and Arsenal loanee Lucas Torreira stay at Fiorentina.

- Juventus have stepped up their striker search as a result of Alvaro Morata's potential move to Barcelona. Morata's loan from Atletico Madrid will be cut short and Calciomercato reports long-term target Arkadiusz Milik, who plays for Marseille, remains Juve's favoured option.