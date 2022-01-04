Sergino Dest sends his shot well over the crossbar, missing the chance to put Barcelona in front vs. Real Madrid. (0:44)

The 2022 January transfer window is open (find out when it closes here) and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: LaLiga champs Atleti want Dest

Sergino Dest has been linked with a move away from Barcelona in the January transfer window, and El Chiringuito says that Atletico Madrid lead the chase.

Dest has been targeted by a number of clubs in the build-up to the new year, including Chelsea, and his agent has suggested a January departure could be likely as Barcelona look to rebuild both their squad and their finances.

Dest, 21, has registered three assists in 12 LaLiga appearances this season for the Blaugrana, but could see his playing time reduced with the return of Barca legend Dani Alves. President Joan Laporta confirmed on Monday that the 38-year-old Brazil international will be officially re-registered as a Barcelona player this week.

Barca rejected several offers for Dest in the summer of 2021, but interest in the United States international is bigger than ever.

Chelsea's alleged pursuit stems from an injury to Reece James, which leaves Thomas Tuchel light in right-sided defensive options that fit his system.

Atleti, meanwhile, are planning for life after Kieran Trippier, who appears likely to join Newcastle United. Boss Diego Simeone sees the American as the perfect replacement for the England international, and he'll be desperate to get the deal done before letting Tripper move to the Magpies.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Newcastle's quest to sign defender Sven Botman is gathering momentum, though Lille are believed to have turned down a bid of €35 million, according to Fabrizio Romano. Lille are desperate to keep hold of their centre-back despite mounting pressure, but Newcastle are likely to return with a bigger offer. AC Milan are also said to be monitoring the 21-year-old's situation, though are yet to lodge an official bid.

- West Ham United are keen to sign a new striker in January and they're one of a number of Premier League clubs interested in Flamengo striker Gabriel "Gabigol" Barbosa, according to Sky Sports. The Brazilian forward is similarly keen on a move to England and, though there are three other top-flight clubs believed to be interested in the 25-year-old, the player is said to be impressed by the Hammers' form this season.

- Arsenal's search for a new striker has seen them linked with moves for Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak and Fiorentina sensation Dusan Vlahovic. El Nacional says that Sociedad would prefer Sweden international Isak joins the Gunners rather than a LaLiga rival like Barcelona, while Calciomercato reports that a swap deal could happen in the summer that would see Vlahovic head to north London and Lucas Torreira stay at Fiorentina.

- Juventus have stepped up their striker search as a result of Alvaro Morata's potential move to Barcelona, and Calciomercato believes long-term target Arkadiusz Milik, who plays for Marseille, remains their favoured option.

- Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has opened talks with a number of clubs including Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich, according to Sky Sports. Rudiger is an attractive option as he will be a free agent at the end of the season, and though Chelsea appear keen to extend his contract, it would appear as though the Germany international has decided he wants to move on.