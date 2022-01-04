Janusz Michallik feels the prospect of restoring Barcelona to their former glory may tempt Erling Haaland to move to the club. (1:47)

The 2022 January transfer window is open (find out when it closes here) and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Laporta confident he'll land Haaland

Barcelona president Joan Laporta believes his club will be able to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in the summer, according to Marca.

The Norway international is Laporta's main priority and he insists that the Blaugrana will have the required funds to make their move in the next transfer window.

He is believed to have said "I'm going to sign Haaland next summer" to colleagues behind closed doors, as well as speaking to Mino Raiola and the striker's father, Alf-Inge Haaland, about the sporting project at the Camp Nou.

There is well-documented competition from Real Madrid, but Haaland would be considered less of a star name at Los Blancos, especially due to their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe.

At Barcelona, the 21-year-old is getting a guarantee that he will be the main man for Xavi Hernandez to build his squad around.

There will be exciting talent for him to link up with too, with the likes of Ansu Fati, Pedri and now Ferran Torres already at Barcelona, while it is being said that they are optimistic about making more signings.

While Barcelona will still need figure out how to pay Haaland what he is worth, they are also hoping to persuade him that being their main man will give him greater earning power in off-field deals.

Outside of Spain, Manchester City are said to be Barcelona's main competition, while Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the situation.

- Diario Sport have offered an insight into Arsenal's Philippe Coutinho interest, saying that the Gunners want a loan without the obligation to sign the Brazil international permanently. Arsenal also want a reduction of the 29-year-old's wages -- whether that comes from Coutinho taking a pay cut or Barcelona supplementing them. There have also been discussions with Everton, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur, while the former Liverpool man reportedly has no interest in signing for Newcastle United.

- As Ralf Rangnick tries to unite the Manchester United squad, there are as many as 11 players who want to leave the club, according to The Mirror. The four players named within the report are Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek, Eric Bailly and Dean Henderson, who have all grown frustrated with a lack of game time.

- Newcastle United have agreed a fee in the region of £12 million plus add-ons for Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier, according to Sky Sports, with the England international set to travel to Tyneside for a medical and personal terms thought not to be a problem. The Magpies aren't stopping there, as the Telegraph have suggested that they are also targeting Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos.

- Juventus have recently made contact with Paris Saint-Germain about the possibility of signing Mauro Icardi, according to L'Equipe. While the French giants are open to letting the Argentina international leave, they are only willing to let that happen on a permanent basis, rather than for a loan spell.

- Calciomercato says Napoli, Internazionale and AC Milan are all interested in signing Empoli left-back Fabiano Parisi. However, Empoli feel no need to let players leave in January, so will be looking to keep him until the summer at the very least, as not to offload the 22-year-old before he has had the chance to show his full potential in Serie A.