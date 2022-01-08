LIVE Transfer Talk: Everton want Inter Milan's Alexis Sanchez to bolster attack

Everton are interested in bringing Alexis Sanchez back to England from Inter Milan. Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

The 2022 January transfer window is open (find out when it closes here) and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Sanchez set for Premier League return?

Everton have been offered the chance to sign Alexis Sanchez on a free transfer from Internazionale, says The Sun.

Sanchez, 33, has struggled since his switch to Italy, starting just three times in Serie A this season under manager Simone Inzaghi. Indeed, the former Manchester United and Arsenal forward's performances mean that the club are willing to move him as they seek to save money on their wagebill amid financial issues that carried over from the summer.

It would give Everton boss Rafa Benitez a chance to strengthen his forward line in January, with the Toffees also struggling financially. The manager has already claimed he won't have "too much" to spend in the market, having already landed full-backs Vitaly Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson.

New York City FC striker Valentin Castellanos has also been linked with Everton. The 23-year-old managed to win the MLS Cup and Golden Boot in 2021 and the report claims an offer of £14 million would have to be made to land the forward if they were to opt for him over Sanchez.

Defender Lucas Digne is one player likely to leave Everton, while the report claims there are fears surrounding the ability to keep star forwards Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the club.

10.35 GMT: Aston Villa are making a few moves in the transfer window, having landed Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona.

But now Sky Sports claims they are chasing Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Bissouma, 25, has shown he can perform at the top level in England and Villa are looking to take advantage of the fact he is entering the final 18 months of his contract.

Villa also reportedly want to sign a left-back, with Bologna's Scottish defender Aaron Hickey being considered.

09.52 GMT: Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is on the radar of Manchester United, according to Calciomercato.

Milinkovic-Savic, 26, has had a fine few years in Serie A and has attracted a lot of attention with his performances.

Lazio have always placed a valuation north of €100m on the Serbia international but could now be ready to do a deal for less.

09.31 GMT: A raft of Tottenham players are fearing for their futures as Antonio Conte plans a ruthless overhaul of the squad with more than half a dozen players at risk of being moved, sources told ESPN.

The Italian delivered a scathing assessment of the group in the aftermath of Wednesday's Carabao Cup semifinal, first leg defeat at Chelsea, claiming "we are a team in the middle" and nowhere near ready to compete at the top end of the Premier League.

Sources told ESPN that view has been replicated in private meetings Conte has held with senior figures at the club in mapping out how to reshape his squad, a strategy that centres on a major overhaul taking place.

It is understood that Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn, Matt Doherty and Tanguy Ndombele are among the list of players Conte is willing to part with. There is also some uncertainty over Japhet Tanganga and Giovani Lo Celso, among others.

09.00 GMT: Ralf Rangnick fears dressing room unrest at Manchester United could derail their bid to finish in the Premier League's top four this season, sources told ESPN.

Speaking after the 1-0 defeat to Wolves on Monday night -- Rangnick's first loss as interim manager at Old Trafford -- Luke Shaw said the team had not felt "together" on the pitch while also questioning their motivation and intensity during the game.

Sources told ESPN that although Rangnick was disappointed with the comments, Shaw's interview did not come as a huge surprise and that there are concerns that if the issues are not fixed, United's hopes of securing Champions League football next season will fade quickly.

Rangnick has been in his post for a month, and a number of players have said they want to leave. Sources said that fringe players who became frustrated at a lack of game time under former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believed they were getting a clean slate under the 63-year-old but again feel underused.