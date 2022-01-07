Transfer Talk: Everton want Inter Milan's Alexis Sanchez to bolster attack

Everton are interested in bringing Alexis Sanchez back to England from Inter Milan. Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

The 2022 January transfer window is open (find out when it closes here) and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Sanchez set for Premier League return?

Everton have been offered Alexis Sanchez on a free transfer from Internazionale, says The Sun.

The former Manchester United and Arsenal playmaker has struggled since his switch to Italy, starting just three times in Serie A this season under Simone Inzaghi.

The 33-year-old's performances mean that the club are willing to move him on to save themselves in terms of finances due to their difficult circumstances that carried over from the summer.

It would give Rafa Benitez a chance to strengthen his forward line in January, with the Toffees also struggling financially. The manager has already claimed he won't have "too much" to spend in the market, having already landed Vitaly Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson.

Full-back Lucas Digne is said to want to leave the Merseyside club, which could allow for more transfers to go through, though the report claims there are fears surrounding the ability to keep Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the club.

Sanchez is touted as one potential option to join the forward line, but so is New York City striker Valentin Castellanos. The 23-year-old managed to win the MLS Cup and Golden Boot in 2021 and is said to be of interest to the Toffees.

The report claims an offer of £14 million would have to be made to land the forward if they were to opt for him over Sanchez.

PAPER GOSSIP

- West Ham United have made a loan offer for Paris Saint-Germain defender Abdou Diallo, according to journalist Ekrem Konur. The Hammers have been linked with a number of defenders, with Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma set to miss games due to injury. Diallo, 25, has been in and out of the French side so far this season, with David Moyes looking to bring him in for cover.

- Fiorentina are interested in a move for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The 29-year-old's deal at the Bernabeu expires in the summer, with the Serie A side eyeing a potential deal due to the dwindling contract.

- Lyon have set a valuation of €45m for midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, says journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in the January transfer window, though the Ligue 1 side are said to have offered a new deal until 2026 in an attempt to keep him at the club.

- Barcelona are interested in a move for Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 22-year-old is out-of-contract in the summer, with the Blaugrana said to be interested in a free transfer. The report also claims that Bayern Munich and Chelsea are interested in a potential move.

- Atletico Madrid are considering a loan offer for Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares, reports Sky Sports. The La Liga side are said to be eyeing a number of full-backs to replace Kieran Trippier, who recently made the switch to Newcastle United. The proposed deal for Soares is said to be a loan with an obligation to move permanently to the club.