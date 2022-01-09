Gab Marcotti explains what would need to happen for Barcelona to sign Alvaro Morata this January. (1:25)

The 2022 January transfer window is open (find out when it closes here) and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Morata's Barca move on hold as Juventus, PSG at odds over Icardi

January transfer windows can bring up some awkward negotiating scenarios for clubs and players, with Calciomercato reporting that Juventus' search for a new striker is causing a traffic jam across the market.

This scenario begins with Alvaro Morata, who wants to cut his loan at Juve short and return to Spain to join Barcelona, who have already signed forward Ferran Torres from Manchester City for €55m this winter despite debts of over €1 billion.

However, Juventus are insisting that they must find a suitable replacement before letting Morata depart, with Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic and Sassuolo's Gianluca Scamacca unlikely to join in January as they are summer targets.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi is one player who could make the move to Turin this month, however, the Italian giants are hoping to sign the Argentina international on loan with an option to sign him permanently later, whereas PSG are only willing to accept a permanent move right now.

If Morata is to get his move to Barcelona, then it seems either Juventus or PSG will have to alter their stance on Icardi. Considering there have been no signs of them doing just that yet, everyone appears to be stuck in limbo.

09.34 GMT: A raft of Tottenham players are fearing for their futures as Antonio Conte plans a ruthless overhaul of the squad with more than half a dozen players at risk of being moved, sources told ESPN.

The Italian delivered a scathing assessment of the group in the aftermath of Wednesday's Carabao Cup semifinal, first leg defeat at Chelsea, claiming "we are a team in the middle" and nowhere near ready to compete at the top end of the Premier League.

Sources told ESPN that view has been replicated in private meetings Conte has held with senior figures at the club in mapping out how to reshape his squad, a strategy that centres on a major overhaul taking place.

It is understood that Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn, Matt Doherty and Tanguy Ndombele are among the list of players Conte is willing to part with. There is also some uncertainty over Japhet Tanganga and Giovani Lo Celso, among others.

09.00 GMT: Ralf Rangnick fears dressing room unrest at Manchester United could derail their bid to finish in the Premier League's top four this season, sources told ESPN.

Speaking after the 1-0 defeat to Wolves on Monday night -- Rangnick's first loss as interim manager at Old Trafford -- Luke Shaw said the team had not felt "together" on the pitch while also questioning their motivation and intensity during the game.

Sources told ESPN that although Rangnick was disappointed with the comments, Shaw's interview did not come as a huge surprise and that there are concerns that if the issues are not fixed, United's hopes of securing Champions League football next season will fade quickly.

Rangnick has been in his post for a month, and a number of players have said they want to leave. Sources said that fringe players who became frustrated at a lack of game time under former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believed they were getting a clean slate under the 63-year-old but again feel underused.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Cristiano Ronaldo has held crisis talks with his agent, Jorge Mendes, regarding his Manchester United future, according to The Sun. The Portugal international forward, 36, is frustrated by the Red Devils' performance and disillusioned with interim manager Ralf Rangnick's tactics. Nothing is said to be ruled out for now.

- Julian Alvarez's agent, Fernando Hidalgo, is set to travel to Italy in the coming days in an attempt to find a deal for the River Plate attacker, says Calciomercato. Fiorentina are currently the most interested club, but Hidalgo is looking bigger for now and is hoping to continue talks with Juventus, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan over a $20m move.

- It has already been reported that Atletico Madrid are interested in Arsenal's Cedric Soares as they look for Kieran Trippier's replacement after the Englishman's move to Newcastle United. However, Nicolo Schira has added two more names to the mix, mentioning Lille's Zeki Celik and RB Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele.

- West Ham United have made an approach to sign Aston Villa centre-back Kortney Hause, according to Football Insider, with Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna having both suffered injuries for the Hammers. Steven Gerrard is reportedly willing to let the 26-year-old leave if another centre-back is signed in January, with Watford having also made an enquiry.

- Marseille are looking to bring in Spartak Moscow's Samuel Gigot and Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac during the January transfer window, as has been reported by L'Equipe. The club president, Pablo Longoria, is under pressure from Jorge Sampaoli to strengthen his squad while working with tight finances. Kolasinac would act as a replacement for Jordan Amavi, who has joined Nice on loan.