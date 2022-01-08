Gab Marcotti explains what would need to happen for Barcelona to sign Alvaro Morata this January. (1:25)

The 2022 January transfer window is open (find out when it closes here) and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Juve, PSG at odds over Icardi deal

January transfer windows can bring up very awkward negotiating scenarios for clubs and players, with Calciomercato reporting that Juventus' search for a new striker is causing a traffic jam across the market.

This scenario begins with Alvaro Morata, who wants to leave Juve to return to Spain and join Barcelona, who have already signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City this winter.

However, Juventus are insisting that they must find a suitable replacement before the 29-year-old can depart, with Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic and Sassuolo's Gianluca Scamacca unlikely to join in January as a summer move is more feasible.

Therefore, Juventus -- and likely Morata's -- attention has turned more definitively to Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi. However, the Italian giants are hoping to sign the Argentina international on loan with an option to buy later, whereas PSG are only willing to accept a permanent move.

Meanwhile, it is expected that Morata will be benched by manager Massimiliano Allegri for Juventus' pivotal match against Roma on Sunday while the situation unfolds.

If things are to change for Morata, then it seems either Juventus or PSG will have to alter their stance on Icardi. Considering there have been no signs of them doing just that yet, everyone appears to be stuck in limbo.

- FC 100: Messi, Lewandowski are No. 1s; Premier League dominant

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Alvaro Morata's playing future depends on if Juventus can lure former Inter Milan star Mauro Icardi back to Serie A. Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Cristiano Ronaldo has held crisis talks with his agent, Jorge Mendes, regarding his Manchester United future, according to The Sun. The Portuguese is frustrated by the Red Devils' performance and disillusioned with Ralf Rangnick's tactics. Nothing is said to be ruled out for now.

- Julian Alvarez's agent, Fernando Hidalgo, is set to travel to Italy in the coming days in an attempt to find a deal for the River Plate attacker, says Calciomercato. Fiorentina are currently the most interested club, but Hidalgo is looking bigger for now and is hoping to continue talks with Juventus, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan.

- It has already been reported that Atletico Madrid are interested in Arsenal's Cedric Soares as they look for Kieran Trippier's replacement after the Englishman's move to Newcastle United. However, Nicolo Schira has added two more names to the mix, mentioning Lille's Zeki Celik and RB Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele.

- West Ham United have made an approach to sign Aston Villa centre-back Kortney Hause, according to Football Insider, with Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna having both suffered injuries for the Hammers. Steven Gerrard is reportedly willing to let the 26-year-old leave if another centre-back is signed in January, with Watford having also made an enquiry.

- Marseille are looking to bring in Spartak Moscow's Samuel Gigot and Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac during the January transfer window, as has been reported by L'Equipe. The club president, Pablo Longoria, is under pressure from Jorge Sampaoli to strengthen his squad while working with tight finances. Kolasinac would act as a replacement for Jordan Amavi, who has joined Nice on loan.