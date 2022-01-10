With Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea contract due to expire in the summer, Madrid has looked like a probable destination, but PSG have made a high-priced official bid to tempt him away. Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The 2022 January transfer window is open (find out when it closes here) and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PSG make play for Rudiger

Paris Saint-Germain have made an official offer to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, according to Foot Mercato.

The Ligue 1 club are looking to tempt him away from a potential move to Real Madrid and have therefore proposed a more lucrative salary package: a €7 million per-season deal, according to the report. The move would become official when his contract with Chelsea expires in the summer.

It has seemed that the 28-year-old centre-back's preferred destination would be the Santiago Bernabeu, so PSG sporting director Leonardo is doing all he can to persuade Rudiger to choose Paris as his next home.

The Germany international has been a priority for Thomas Tuchel's side this season, with the club hoping that he would renew his current terms at Stamford Bridge. But the arrival of another top European club to the bargaining table could now mean that the Blues must begin to look for alternatives ahead of next season.

08.00 GMT: Edinson Cavani has told Ralf Rangnick he will stay at Old Trafford until the end of the season, Manchester United's interim boss has said.

Cavani, who is out of contract in the summer, has been linked with a January move to Barcelona or a return to South America but Rangnick has said the 34-year-old has promised to stay until the end of the campaign.

"I told him that if it was up to me I would want him to stay," Rangnick said. "I had a conversation with him [on Thursday]. He came into my office and we spoke for almost half an hour and he told me he will definitely stay and would want to stay until the end of the season.

"Not only because I told him that he should stay or has to stay, he did it on his own behalf and he told me that I can rely on him to stay until the end of the season and give his very best and be a role model for the young players.

"If he should play from the start, he's available and he's happy to play. Even if he's not playing, he will be trying to be the best possible role model for the other players and for me this is good news."

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Lucas Digne's next club looks set to be Aston Villa, according to Sky Sports. The Everton left-back has been on the radar of a number of Premier League sides during the winter transfer window, but it now looks as though a £25 million fee has been agreed with Steven Gerrard's side. The 28-year-old was also on the shortlist of Napoli, though the Serie A club pulled out with reports that his salary demands are in the region of £8.5 million per season.

- Jurgen Klopp has no plans to let Divock Origi leave during the current transfer window, according to Ekrem Konur. The 26-year-old striker has been linked with moves to both West Ham United and Fenerbahce recently, but his performances have seen him become a frequent tool off of the bench, scoring the winning goal against Wolves back in December.

- Philippe Coutinho could join Aston Villa on a permanent deal, with reports that Barcelona have included a €40 million option clause to make the move permanent in the summer, per Fabrizio Romano. The 29-year-old attacking midfielder is expected to have his loan deal with the Premier League club announced soon after talks of a deal began last week.

- Sevilla are ready to make another approach for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, per Ekrem Konur. The LaLiga club have maintained interest in a loan deal for the 26-year-old, despite difficulties over the salary that the Red Devils would contribute, and they are now reportedly ready to try their hand again to add firepower to the attack. Martial has struggled for minutes this season, starting just two games in the Premier League.

- Newcastle United are continuing their search for a striker after the injury to Callum Wilson, and the Telegraph reports that they have set their sights on Burnley's Chris Wood. It is reported that they have already made an official enquiry to the Clarets regarding a potential deal. The 30-year-old has been in mixed form this season, scoring three goals from 17 league appearances.