The 2022 January transfer window is open (find out when it closes here), and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Milan look at alternatives to Botman

Lille have issued a hands-off warning for in-demand centre-back Sven Botman, who had been heavily linked with the likes of AC Milan and Newcastle United.

Calciomercato, however, says that the Rossoneri have a shortlist of four other players that they will look to sign instead of the Dutchman.

Milan have a long-standing interest in Paris Saint-Germain's Abdou Diallo, and the report claims that this still remains, though a move could materialise only if the French giants are willing to loan out the defender, who played in Senegal's 1-0 win over Zimbabwe in the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

Next on the list is Manchester United's Eric Bailly, following reports elsewhere that the Ivory Coast international is frustrated with the lack of opportunities he has had at Old Trafford in recent times. This has continued under Ralf Rangnick, with Bailly having managed just four Premier League starts all season.

Tottenham Hotspur's Japhet Tanganga has also been mentioned, with the 22-year-old another defender who hasn't always found Premier League minutes easy to come by this term.

Finally, 19-year-old Empoli centre-back and Italy under-20 international Mattia Viti is somebody AC Milan are interested in.

Manchester United's Eric Bailly is reportedly a transfer target for AC Milan. Richard Callis/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

- Following the news that Lorenzo Insigne will join Toronto when his Napoli contract ends, the Serie A outfit are already on the lookout for a new winger, reports Calciomercato. Feyenoord's Luis Sinisterra is the man they have their eyes on, with Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli expected to make contact with the Colombian's agents in the coming days.

- Sky Sports Deutschland have suggested that Borussia Dortmund are looking at Freiburg's Nico Schlotterbeck and Zurich's Becir Omeragic as they aim to strengthen at the back. A move for the former would require approximately €25 million in the summer, with Bayern Munich and some Premier League clubs having also shown interest. It is suggested that AC Milan, Lyon and Sevilla are reportedly considering the latter.

- Newcastle United have opened talks with Stade de Reims over France under-20 striker Hugo Ekitike, as has been reported by Sky Sports, who add that the Magpies want a frontman before they face Watford on Saturday. The 17-year-old made his Reims debut in August but has already registered eight goals and three assists in 17 Ligue 1 appearances this season. Talks are said to have been positive for a deal that could be close to £30M.

- More than four clubs are looking at potentially signing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria in July, according to Fabrizio Romano, with the Switzerland international set to be a free agent by then. Manchester United are interested in signing him, but they have made no official bid to Gladbach to sign him in the January window.

- Lyon will look to sign Paris Saint-Germain's Layvin Kurzawa if Chelsea recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan early, reports Foot Mercato. There is the possibility that the Italian could be brought back to Stamford Bridge following Ben Chilwell's injury, so Lyon are preparing for what to do if they lose him. They have already made contact with representatives for Kurzawa, who is open to leaving PSG.

- Australia international Milos Degenek has confirmed that he is leaving Red Star Belgrade. With fellow Aussie centre-back Harry Souttar out for the season because of a knee injury, the 27-year-old is reportedly on the hunt for regular first-team football in an effort to cement his position with the Socceroos with the 2022 World Cup on the horizon.