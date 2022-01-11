The 2022 January transfer window is open (find out when it closes here), and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Spurs consider Modric return

Real Madrid are continuing talks with midfielder Luka Modric over a new contract, but Tottenham Hotspur could offer the Croatia international a return to north London if he's unable to agree fresh terms with Los Blancos, according to Ekrem Konur. The 36-year-old is out of contract in the summer, with January providing the opportunity to negotiate a pre-contract with clubs abroad.

Could Luka Modric make a sensational return to Tottenham this summer? Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Modric made the switch from Spurs to Madrid in 2012, going on to win 17 trophies with the Spanish capital club, as well as a number of individual awards that includes the Ballon d'Or in 2018. And manager Carlo Ancelotti recently discussed the importance of signing the experienced midfielder to a new contract: "Luka Modric has not signed the contract renewal yet, but he practically has a lifetime contract with Real Madrid."

A return to the Premier League could help Antonio Conte put his mark on a Tottenham team he took over in November. The former Juventus, Italy, Chelsea and Internazionale coach has discussed the need to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window, and despite their upturn in form, he has struggled to get his side to adapt to his style.

Modric offers the technical ability Spurs may need playing forward, in a similar role to that of international teammate Marcelo Brozovic enjoyed under the coach at the San Siro.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Borussia Dortmund are preparing for talks with Erling Haaland and his representatives to discuss his plans for the future, reports SportBILD. The Black and Yellow are said to have offered the Norway international a new contract to stay at the club, paying him in the region of €20m a year, as they want to clarify the 21-year-old's plan for the future ahead of a summer in which a €75m release clause is said to be active.

- Newcastle United are eyeing two potential alternatives to transfer target Lille centre-back Sven Botman, reports Calciomercato. The Magpies have reportedly had a move turned down for Botman and are now looking at AS Monaco's Benoit Badiashile and Everton's Mason Holgate as fallback options to bolster their defence.

- Juventus have joined the race for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, writes Calciomercato. The 24-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs this month, with the Old Lady thought to be the latest as they look to reshape their midfield, but OL are reportedly holding out for a transfer fee of €50m before sanctioning the Brazil international's departure.

- AS Roma were heavily linked with a move for Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka last summer, but they could be back in for him this year, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. Jose Mourinho is reportedly looking to revisit a move for the Switzerland international at the end of the season, having already signed Gunners midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

- Newcastle United are set to sign Burnley striker Chris Wood, according to Fabrizio Romano. The New Zealand international is said to have a £20m release clause, which the Magpies are willing to meet, and aim to complete a deal soon amid the absence of the injured Callum Wilson.