The 2022 January transfer window is open (find out when it closes here), and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Dybala set to leave Juventus, listen to offers

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala will not extend his contract, which expires in the summer, and will instead listen to offers from other clubs, according to TyC.

Dybala, 28, has held extension talks with Juve since 2020 and, although a deal had been agreed, the Italian club have reportedly changed the terms of the agreement. That has prompted Dybala to make a drastic decision to leave on a free transfer after seven seasons in Turin, and there will be plenty of suitors.

The Argentina international, who has scored six goals and set up three more in 15 league appearances for Juve this season, was a reported target of Manchester United, Barcelona and Tottenham in previous transfer windows. He is now able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside Italy to move on a free transfer in summer 2022.

- ESPN+ viewers guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG

09.16 GMT: Everton left-back Lucas Digne has completed a transfer to Aston Villa for a reported fee of around £25m.

Digne, 28, fell out with Everton boss Rafa Benitez and requested a transfer, with the former Paris Saint-Germain, Roma and Barcelona defender quickly snapped up by Villa.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard said: "When Lucas became available we jumped at the opportunity to bring him to the club. To sign a player of his pedigree and quality in the January window is a great addition to our squad and his arrival excites me and everyone associated with Aston Villa."

09.11 GMT: Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves says that while it's practically impossible for his club to sign Manchester United's Edinson Cavani now, he will keep trying.

Cavani, 34, is free to negotiate with other clubs, with his contract at United ending this summer, and the Brazilian side want him to lead their Copa Libertadores charge. However, the Uruguay forward is reported to prefer a move within Europe.

"Cavani has six months left on his contract," Monteiro Alves said in a news conference. "For me, it's something very difficult, but I have to try. Today I think it's practically impossible, Manchester will not release him, they have the coach's word, the club's position, but we continue our search. The Corinthians players can be sure that, at the right time, with great responsibility, we will bring a No. 9 of the level of Corinthians."

Monteiro Alves also denied reports that Corinthians cannot afford to make a big-name signing.

"Nobody is irresponsible," he said. "The numbers are there. It's possible to do it. We have to improve a lot, but the beginning has already been done... And that allows us to dream with Cavani, (Luis) Suarez, Diego Costa."

09.00 GMT: Newcastle have completed the signing of striker Chris Wood from Burnley for his release clause of £25m.

08.30 GMT: Mikel Arteta says Arsenal can still attract the best players in the world despite a five-year absence from the Champions League.

The club's last appearance came in 2017 and this campaign marks the first time in 25 years they have had no European football at all after finishing last season's Premier League in eighth place. However, Arteta is undergoing a major rebuild having spent £140 million on five new signings last summer and is looking to make further additions this month.

"Historically this club has always been targeting the best players in the world and the best players in the world were always interested to come here and I can say that situation hasn't changed," Arteta said at a news conference.

"Every time I have spoken to any player, they were so willing to come. I haven't faced any other situation and that is one of our biggest powers. Our capacity to get the attention of people to come and join our club is something that is an advantage for us."

PAPER GOSSIP

- Cristiano Ronaldo has told ESPN Brasil that "anything is possible" when it comes to the prospect of playing in Brazil. In an exclusive interview, Ronaldo -- who has recently been linked with a move away from Manchester United -- says he has a lot of respect for what he calls a "brother country." The 36-year-old is rumoured to be unhappy with the way United are performing, and so a move to Brazil, where he could live close to his sister, isn't beyond the realms of possibility.

- Newcastle United remain active in January as they look to strengthen their squad for the relegation battle ahead, and the Daily Telegraph's Jason Burt reports that the Magpies have made a fresh bid to Sevilla for Diego Carlos. The report follows Newcastle's signing of striker Chris Wood from Burnley for £25m, and it's hoped 28-year-old defender Carlos -- whose transfer could cost £40m -- can help plug the gaps in the Newcastle defence. In a further bid to strengthen their squad, Newcastle are also said to be interested in Todd Cantwell from Norwich City. The 23-year-old midfielder would cost in the region of £15m, according to Rudy Galletti.

- Newcastle are also said to be launching an audacious bid to sign RB Leipzig's Amadou Haidara from under the noses of Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail. The 23-year-old central midfielder has been linked with Ralf Rangnick's side, but Newcastle will reportedly meet Leipzig's £80m asking price. Haidara is currently playing for Mali in the Africa Cup of Nations.

- Genoa are closing in on a move for Nadiem Amiri from Bayer Leverkusen, according to Nicolo Schira. The Germany international tested positive for COVID last Friday, and it could be that he moves to Italy when his quarantine period comes to an end, rather than return to action for the Bundesliga side. The 25-year-old attacking midfielder last played in Leverkusen's 2-2 draw against FC Union Berlin last week, and he has played 12 times in total this season, scoring once.

- Italian side Udinese continue to be busy in the January transfer window and they're reportedly close to signing Pablo Mari on loan from Arsenal, reports Fabrizio Romano. Mari had been attracting admiring glances from fellow Italian side Sampdoria, but it's Udinese who now look odds on to take the Spaniard on loan for the rest of the season.

- Aside from loaning the aforementioned Mari, Arsenal are also looking to make room in their squad for new faces which could include Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo and Leicester City star Youri Tielemans. That's according to Goal, who believe talks have taken place between the Gunners and Juventus about a loan deal that would see the 25-year-old Arthur join until the end of the season. Meanwhile, Arsenal are also alleged to have talked to Tielemans' agent about a potential move. The 24-year-old Belgian has 18 months left on his contract at the King Power Stadium and he's not expected to sign an extension.