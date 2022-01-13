Ahead of their Carabao Cup semifinal against Liverpool, Ale Moreno dismisses the idea that Arsenal can attract the best players to the club. (2:13)

The 2022 January transfer window is open (find out when it closes here), and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal's Mari set for Serie A loan

Italian side Udinese continue to be busy in the January transfer window and they're reportedly close to signing Pablo Mari on loan from Arsenal, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Mari had been attracting admiring glances from fellow Italian side Sampdoria, but it's Udinese who now look odds on to take the Spaniard on loan for the rest of the season.

The centre-back joined the Gunners from Flamengo two years ago and even though his move has since been made permanent, he has struggled for game time at the north London club. This season, having made just three appearances, it's clear the 28-year-old doesn't feature in boss Mikel Arteta's plans.

Udinese will cover some of Mari's wages but they won't have the option to buy him at the end of the loan spell. The move could signal the first in a series of departures from the Emirates Stadium as Arteta looks to freshen up his squad.

Udinese have also reached an agreement with Leicester City to sign Filip Benkovic on a free.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Newcastle United remain active in January as they look to strengthen their squad for the relegation battle ahead, and the Daily Telegraph's Jason Burt reports that the Magpies have made a fresh bid to Sevilla for Diego Carlos. The report follows Newcastle's reported signing of striker Chris Wood from Burnley for £25 million, and it's hoped 28-year-old defender Carlos -- whose transfer could cost £40m -- can help plug the gaps in the Newcastle defence. In a further bid to strengthen their squad, Newcastle are also said to be interested in Todd Cantwell from Norwich City. The 23-year-old midfielder would cost in the region of £15m, according to Rudy Galletti.

- Newcastle are also said to be launching an audacious bid to sign RB Leipzig's Amadou Haidara from under the noses of Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail. The 23-year-old central midfielder has been linked with Ralf Rangnick's side, but Newcastle will reportedly meet Leipzig's the £80m asking price that could help them seal the deal. Haidara is currently playing for Mali in the Africa Cup of Nations.

- Genoa are closing in on a move for Nadiem Amiri from Bayer Leverkusen, according to Nicolo Schira. The Germany international tested positive for COVID last Friday, and it could be that he moves to Italy when his quarantine period comes to an end, rather than return to action for the Bundesliga side. The 25-year-old attacking midfielder last played in Leverkusen's 2-2 draw against FC Union Berlin last week, and he has played 12 times in total this season, scoring once.

- Aside from loaning the aforementioned Mari, Arsenal are also looking to make room in their squad for new faces which could include Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo and Leicester City star Youri Tielemans. That's according to Goal, who believe talks have taken place between the Gunners and Juventus about a loan deal that would see the 25-year-old join until the end of the season. Meanwhile, Arsenal are also alleged to have talked to Tielemans' agent about a potential move. The 24-year-old Belgian has 18 months left on his contract at the King Power Stadium and he's not expected to sign an extension.

- Cristiano Ronaldo has told ESPN Brasil that "anything is possible" when it comes to the prospect of playing in Brazil. In an exclusive interview, Ronaldo -- who has recently been linked with a move away from Manchester United -- says he has a lot of respect for what he calls a "brother country." The 36-year-old is rumoured to be unhappy with the way United are performing, and so a move to Brazil, where he could live close to his sister who already lives there, isn't beyond the realms of possibility.