The 2022 January transfer window is open (find out when it closes here), and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Could Ndombele replace Ruiz at Napoli?

Serie A side Napoli are looking to land Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, writes Calciomercato. Spurs' record signing is reportedly free to leave the club in January, with Antonio Conte yet to find a place for the 25-year-old in the side.

The Partenopei are one of a number of sides linked with the France international, with the team sitting third in Serie A looking to reinforce their central ranks.

That story comes amid news from La Repubblica, which reports that Manchester United are after Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, who plays a similar role to that of Ndombele and whose contract expires in 2023.

Ndombele joined the north London club in 2019 from Lyon, for a club-record transfer fee of £54 million. However, this season, he has made only nine appearances in the Premier League and was recently subjected to booing from his own fans after being substituted in a win over Morecambe in the FA Cup.

With the prospect of new signings incoming to appease Conte this window, and again in the summer, Ndombele could be nearing an exit in the near future.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Chelsea are set to renew talks over a new contract with defender Antonio Rudiger, reports the Mail. The Germany international can leave on a free transfer in the summer, with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid said to be interested, but the 28-year-old is said to be open to staying in west London for a wage packet worth around £200,000 a week.

- Tottenham are monitoring a potential move for Internazionale defender Stefan de Vrij, according to Ekrem Konur. Conte won Serie A last season with the Netherlands international a staple of his back three, and the 29-year-old is out of contract in 18 months' time, with the Italian manager said to be keeping an eye on the situation.

- Burnley are eyeing former Newcastle United and England striker Andy Carroll, according to the Mail. The Clarets are said to be in the market for a striker to replace Chris Wood, who left for relegation rivals Newcastle on Thursday. Carroll, 33, is with Championship side Reading, having joined the club on a short-term deal to prove his fitness after leaving the Magpies last summer.

- Marseille are looking to sign Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, according to RMC Sport. The 29-year-old has just six months remaining on his contract and reportedly will be allowed to leave the club this month. OM manager Jorge Sampaoli coached the former Banfield and Independiente standout while in charge of Argentina in 2017 and 2018.

- Burnley have held talks with Ligue 1 side Lens over a potential move for midfielder Seko Fofana, writes the Mail. The report suggests that Newcastle United and Leeds United also hold an interest in the 26-year-old, who could leave this month if the right offer comes in.