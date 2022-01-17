Sid Lowe joins Gab and Juls to discuss Barcelona's top four hopes after their 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid. (1:17)

The 2022 January transfer window is open (find out when it closes here), and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barca give up on Dembele deal as Chelsea, Man Utd, Juve circle

Ousmane Dembele's time at Barcelona could be over with reports that his representatives have ignored the club's latest contract offer.

With his contract expiring in summer 2022, AS reports that the Blaugrana gave the 24-year-old until Jan. 15 to respond to their offer of a new deal, but after silence from Dembele's camp, manager Xavi Hernandez has been left feeling let down after welcoming the winger back into the first-team fold.

Uncertainty over Dembele's future has grown for a number of months, with his agent reportedly requesting a contract of €30m-a-year, plus a €45m signing fee. As time ticks down on his current deal, there are already a number of rival clubs circling for Dembele's signature.

Sport reports that Chelsea have contacted Dembele's representatives this month to test the waters over whether he could be persuaded to move to Stamford Bridge, while Manchester United and Juventus are also keen to acquire the France international on a free transfer.

Dembele moved to Camp Nou from Borussia Dortmund back in 2017 in a deal worth an initial €105m.

- ESPN+ viewers guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG

09.20 GMT: Orlando City forward Alexandre Pato has signed a one-year contract for the 2022 season, the club announced on Saturday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team for Pato, who joined Orlando last February but injured his right knee in the 2021 season opener against Atlanta United. The 32-year-old Brazilian was limited to just four appearances last season due to the injury.

"Pato's ability is proven and we know the untapped potential in what he can bring to our team," Orlando general manager Luiz Muzzi said in a statement. "He's been working hard to return to top form and we're looking forward to him having an impactful year for the club. We're excited for him to return and play an important role both on the field and in the locker room this season."

08.44 GMT: Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric believes it will take him less than two minutes to reach an agreement with Real Madrid over a contract extension.

Modric, 36, becomes a free agent this summer when the one-year deal he signed in May of last year expires.

The Croatia international was voted the Most Valuable Player in Sunday's 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Supercopa final (stream the replay on ESPN+ in the U.S.).

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez hailed Modric after the game, saying the experienced midfielder deserved a second Ballon d'Or in his career.

Asked about his future, Modric said in Sunday's postmatch news conference: "I've always had a good relationship with the club and I'm certain we will reach an agreement. I've never taken more than two minutes to reach an agreement over a contract extension. I'm sure we will reach a deal. They know my wish and I'm certain the club also wants that."

08.00 GMT: Roberto Martinez is the leading candidate to replace Rafa Benitez as Everton manager, sources have told ESPN's Mark Ogden.

The Belgium coach has received strong backing from the Goodison Park hierarchy following the sacking of Benitez after just 200 days in charge.

Former Everton forward Wayne Rooney, now managing Championship club Derby County, is being linked with a return to Goodison, but sources have told ESPN that Martinez is the leading contender at this stage.

Martinez, who spent three years in charge at Everton between 2013-2016, is being considered as both a short-term option and long-term successor to Benitez by senior figures at the club.

Having guided Belgium to qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year, Martinez's determination to see through the job he started in 2016 could prevent him taking the Everton job on a full-time basis until after the tournament.

But having missed out on a return to Everton last summer due to the decision of owner Farhad Moshiri to hire former Liverpool boss Benitez, Martinez is now the leading candidate to go back to the club due to his success with Belgium and reputation for playing attractive, attacking football.

play 2:13 Can Arsenal still attract the best players to the club? Ahead of their Carabao Cup semifinal against Liverpool, Ale Moreno dismisses the idea that Arsenal can attract the best players to the club.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Juventus want Arsenal to include Thomas Partey in any deal that features Arthur, according to the Mirror. The Gunners have stepped up their approach for Arthur in recent weeks but they will now need to decide if signing the Brazil international is worth losing Partey.

- Derby County are ready to let go of Jason Knight as Premier League interest begins to advance for the 20-year-old midfielder. The Times reveals that Burnley and Leeds United are both interested in a potential deal in January, and the Rams could be prepared to let him go for a fee in the region of £8m. Newcastle United are also reported to be one of the teams monitoring the situation.

- The Mirror reports that a battle is set to begin for Nottingham Forest right-back Djed Spence, with Arsenal ready to challenge AS Roma and Internazionale for his signature. The 21-year-old was a star performer when the Championship side enjoyed a 1-0 victory over the Gunners in the FA Cup third round, and it is reported that he is valued at around £10m.

- Chelsea have turned their attention to Layvin Kurzawa, according to Sky Sports. Thomas Tuchel's side have been looking for cover at left-back since Ben Chilwell suffered a season-ending injury and, with the club missing out on signing Everton's Lucas Digne to Aston Villa, while also being unable to agree a recall for Emerson Palmieri from his loan at Lyon, it is reported that they will now make a move for 29-year-old Paris Saint-Germain defender Kurzawa.

- Fabrizio Romano writes that Napoli are keen to sign Nicolas Tagliafico. The 29-year-old left-back has been linked with a number of clubs throughout January, with Chelsea considering him earlier on in the transfer window. It is reported that the Serie A club want to offer Ajax Amsterdam a loan deal with an option to make the move permanent in the summer, with an answer expected next week.