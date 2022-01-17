Ousmane Dembele sends the ball in and Luuk de Jong has the ball bounce off his leg, off the post and into the net for the equalizer. (0:44)

The 2022 January transfer window is open (find out when it closes here), and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barca give up on Dembele deal

Ousmane Dembele's time at Barcelona could be over with reports that his representatives have ignored the club's latest offer.

AS reveals that the Blaugrana gave the 24-year-old until Jan. 15 to respond to a new contract offer, and with radio silence from Dembele's camp, it is understood that manager Xavi Hernandez has been left feeling let down after welcoming the winger back into his first team activities.

Uncertainty over Dembele's future has circled for a number of months, with his agent requesting a contract worth in the region of €240 million over five years and, as time ticks down on his current deal, there are already a number of rival clubs circling for his signature.

Sport writes that Chelsea have contacted Dembele's representatives this month to test the waters over whether he could be persuaded to move to Stamford Bridge, while Manchester United and Juventus are also keen to acquire the France international on a free transfer.

Dembele joined Camp Nou from Borussia Dortmund back in 2017 in a deal worth close to £135.5 million.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Juventus want Arsenal to include Thomas Partey in any deal that features Arthur, according to the Mirror. The Gunners have stepped up their approach for the Serie A star in recent weeks but they will now need to decide if signing the Brazil international is worth losing Partey.

- Derby County are ready to let go of Jason Knight as Premier League interest begins to advance for the 20-year-old midfielder. The Times reveals that Burnley and Leeds United are both interested in a potential deal in the current window, and the Rams could be prepared to let him go for a fee in the region of £8m. Newcastle United are also reported to be one of the teams monitoring the situation.

- The Mirror reports that a battle is set to begin for Nottingham Forest star Djed Spence, with Arsenal ready to challenge AS Roma and Internazionale for his signature.The 21-year-old was a star performer when the EFL Championship side enjoyed a 1-0 victory over the Gunners in the FA Cup third round, and it is reported that he is valued at around £10m.

- Chelsea have turned their attention to Layvin Kurzawa, according to Sky Sports. Thomas Tuchel's side have been looking for cover at left-back since Ben Chilwell was lost to injury and, with the club missing out on Lucas Digne while also being unable to recall Emerson Palmieri, it is reported that they will now make a move for the 29-year-old Paris Saint-Germain defender.

- Fabrizio Romano writes that Napoli are keen to sign Nicolas Tagliafico. The 29-year-old left-back has been linked with a number of clubs throughout January, with Chelsea considering him earlier on in the transfer window. It is reported that the Serie A club want to offer Ajax Amsterdam a loan deal with an option to make the move permanent in the summer, with an answer expected to be next week.

- Luka Modric believes he will extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the summer, as the club continue to discuss new terms with the 36-year-old midfielder.

"I've always had a good relationship with the club and I still do. For sure, we'll reach an agreement, to do what the club thinks is best for the club and for me. It always takes us two minutes to reach an agreement," he said, speaking after Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup.