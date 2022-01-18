The 2022 January transfer window is open (find out when it closes here), and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Inter eye Dybala amid Juve drama

Internazionale already have a strong squad, as is indicated by their position atop the Serie A table, so they have switched their attention to players whose contracts come to an end in the summer, as has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The big name in the report is that of Juventus' Paulo Dybala, who has been the centre of much concern in Turin, as the Argentine has not yet signed a contract extension with the Old Lady despite it being a big topic of discussion for months.

Dybala seemingly glared toward Juventus directors after scoring in the team's 2-0 win on Sunday against Udinese in an apparent gesture of frustration, saying later that: "I have nothing to prove to anyone. The club decided that we will talk in February or March."

While there is no indication that Inter have made a move yet, CEO Giuseppe Marotta is carefully monitoring the situation. If Dybala's contract is allowed to come to an end, it is likely there would be plenty of competition for his signature in the summer.

With a deal for Ajax Amsterdam goalkeeper Andre Onana pretty much certain -- as has been the case for some time -- Inter are also working to sign Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Matthias Ginter.

This could involve Inter moving for the Germany international this window, rather than waiting for him to become a free agent, in order to avoid the added competition in the summer.

They could also move for a midfielder if one or both of Matias Vecino and Stefano Sensi depart, while renewals are being worked on for Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic.

08.00 GMT: Brentford are in talks to sign Christian Eriksen on an initial six-month contract, sources have told ESPN's James Olley.

Eriksen, 29, is a free agent after his contract with Inter Milan was terminated last month following the Italian medical authority's refusal to allow him to play with a cardiac device implant.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening game of Euro 2020 against Finland in June last year and received life-saving treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital.

He was subsequently fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD). Serie A rules prohibit any player using such a device, but Eriksen believes he can continue to play at the highest level.

And Brentford are believed to have offered a six-month contract with the option for a further year. Negotiations are said to be at an early stage and sources have told ESPN that a number of clubs in England and other countries are talking to Eriksen's representatives about a possible deal.

- Newcastle United are hoping to capitalise on Barcelona's loss of patience with Ousmane Dembele by persuading the Frenchman to sign for them, reports Nicolo Schira. Should Dembele depart Camp Nou, Calciomercato that Barcelona will make a move to sign Alvaro Morata from Juventus.

- Tottenham Hotspur have reached a verbal agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore on personal terms, according to Ekrem Konur. While Spurs haven't come to an agreement with Wolves yet, it is added that negotiations are continuing in a positive direction.

- AC Milan, West Ham United and Newcastle are all looking to sign Fenerbahce centre-back Attila Szalai, reports Sky Sports, with the Hungary international valued in the region of £16.7 million. The Magpies' desire to bring in someone to strengthen the heart of their defence has been well documented, and TEAMtalk have suggested that Everton's Yerry Mina is also someone Eddie Howe is looking at as the relegation battle threatens the club's options.

- Belgian club Kortrijk have asked AS Roma about Bryan Reynolds, who is still set to leave the Serie A outfit on loan this January, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. The United States international has also received interest from Anderlecht, but nothing is completed yet. While there is attention from MLS clubs, Belgium is likely to be the right-back's next destination.

- Roma, Lille, Genoa and Bordeaux are all hoping to sign Bouna Sarr from Bayern Munich, as has been reported by Foot Mercato. The Senegal international is at the Africa Cup of Nations and while that is all the 29-year-old is focused on for now, there is the suggestion that he could move before the window is over, having played just 55 Bundesliga minutes this season.

- Former New York City FC midfielder Jesus Medina joined CSKA Moscow of the Russian Premier League on Monday. The 24-year-old Paraguay native signed with the club through the 2024-25 season. Medina helped NYCFC win the MLS Cup in 2021, but his contract option was declined after the season.