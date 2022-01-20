Transfer Talk: Arsenal edge closer to loan deal for Juventus' Arthur

Gab and Juls discuss Rodrigo Bentancur's comments of only Andres Iniesta being better than Arthur with the ball. (1:10)

The 2022 January transfer window is open (find out when it closes here), and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arthur's agent talks with Arsenal

Arsenal are continuing to push for a deal that will bring Juventus midfielder Arthur to the Emirates on loan, and Goal reports that his agent Federico Pastorello was seen at the Gunners' London Colney training ground on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta's side are keen to bring the Brazil international to London for the remainder of the season, but Juve are reluctant to give them the green light on the deal before they have found a replacement.

Arsenal's technical director Edu reportedly held face-to-face talks with Pastorello and he's eager to get the deal wrapped up as quickly as possible.

Arteta wants to bolster his midfield options following Ainsley Maitland-Niles' move to AS Roma, and he's hoping Edu can keep the protracted negotiations pushing forward.

Arthur, 25, is said to be open to moving to the Premier League, which he considers to be the best in the world.

The Brazilian has found his opportunities at Juve limited this season, but the Italian giants still consider him a key part of Massimiliano Allegri's squad. He started -- and starred -- for Juve in their 4-1 win against Sampdoria in the Coppa Italia on Tuesday night.

Arthur's agent was reportedly in London on Wednesday, discussing a loan deal with Arsenal. Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC

- After rumours surfaced on Wednesday that Barcelona were keen to tie down Gavi to fend off interest from Liverpool and Manchester City, it now appears that Chelsea are also keen, according to El Nacional. Chelsea have already sounded out the Blaugrana over duo Frenkie de Jong and Sergino Dest, but they're now said to be "very serious" about 17-year-old Gavi. The midfielder currently has a low release clause in his contract and so would cost in the region of £42 million, and the Blues would be able to offer him a huge increase on his current salary.

- Real Madrid have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Kalvin Phillips, according to El Nacional. Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is said to be obsessed with the 26-year-old England international and sees him as the perfect replacement for Casemiro. Phillips has been in excellent form Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United this season, which reportedly has prompted Liverpool to prepare a £33.4m bid. Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also linked with the midfielder.

- Barcelona's Brazilian scout Jose Manuel Barla is keeping tabs on Palmeiras' 15-year-old striker Endrick, according to Sport. The youngster is playing in the Copa Sao Paulo Juniores, the most important youth cup competition in Brazil, and it's the third game in a row in which the Blaugrana have watched the starlet in action. Endrick has been compared to both Romario and Ronaldo in Brazil, though he is yet to play 90 minutes for Palmeiras since he recently recovered from COVID.

- Paul Pogba has told Ralf Rangnick that he wants to see out the end of his Manchester United contract and the current season before joining Real Madrid for nothing in the summer, according to Marca. Pogba's existing deal is up at the end of the current season and the World Cup winner is believed to have told club representatives that he sees his future away from Old Trafford. Rangnick's deal also expires in the summer, though the interim boss has said that he believes Pogba still has a lot to offer United.

- Bayern Munich's key decision makers believe that Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria is the ideal candidate to refresh their midfield options in the summer, according to Florian Plettenberg. Zakaria is available on a free transfer at the end of the season and, with Bayern's midfield compromised by injury and players considering their futures, they feel a move in January could help them steal a march rival clubs.