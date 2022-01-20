The 2022 January transfer window is open (find out when it closes here), and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Bayern back move for Zakaria

Bayern Munich are set to capitalise on the contract situation of Denis Zakaria, with reports that the club's sports director Hasan Salihamidzic has been following him for a number of years.

That's according to Sky Germany, who report that the Bundesliga champions are well in the race for Zakaria, who has been heavily linked with an exit from Borussia Monchengladbach since he entered his final contract year.

The 25-year-old has also been on the shortlist of Manchester United, but with the latest suggesting that interest from Old Trafford has cooled, Bayern are set to join the front of the queue, with the club particularly keen on Zakaria's ability to play in midfield as well as part of a back three.

And with it looking more likely that Corentin Tolisso will leave the Allianz Arena in the summer, the Switzerland international is seen as an ideal replacement on a free transfer.

Denis Zakaria could be on way to Bayern Munich. Getty Images

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Paris Saint-Germain have made an offer for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, reports the Telegraph. PSG's interest in the 25-year-old is part of a potential player exchange deal that includes midfielder Leandro Paredes being sent the other way. Paredes has made just six starts for the Ligue 1 club this season.

- Multiple approaches have been turned down for Malang Sarr, according to Ekrem Konur. Chelsea have dismissed offers from both AS Roma and Leicester City for the 22-year-old defender who has made just eight appearances so far this season. But more offers could soon arise for Sarr, who is also on the shortlist of Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham United.

- MLSSoccer.com's Tom Bogert writes that Leeds United have sent representatives to Austria as they prepare another approach for FC Salzburg and United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson. The Premier League club are keen to get a deal locked up in the current window, but there is resistance from Salzburg who want to keep hold of him until the summer -- recently rejecting a bid of $20 million.

- Nicolo Schira reveals that Sardar Azmoun has been offered to AC Milan, with Zenit St Petersburg looking to acquire a fee for him before his contract runs out at the end of the season. The 27-year-old striker remained in impressive form this season, scoring 10 times from 15 starts. And despite talks of negotiations between the Russian club and Lyon, Azmoun could now have other options as his club begins to test the waters around Europe's top leagues.

- Sevilla have turned their attention to Lyon forward Moussa Dembele, according to Marca. The LaLiga club have been searching the market for a frontman throughout January, and with little progress made in a deal for Manchester United's Anthony Martial, they are now considering the option of a loan deal for Dembele. The 25-year-old striker has scored five times this season from 15 appearances.

- Hugo Lloris has signed a new two-year contract with Tottenham Hotspur, as revealed by FA Intermediary Paul O'Keefe. The news was also reported by Fabrizio Romano, who added that Antonio Conte was keen to keep a hold of the starting goalkeeper whose contract had entered its final six months this January. The 35-year-old is now expected to remain in North London until the summer of 2024.