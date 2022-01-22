Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss Kylian Mbappe's chances of staying at PSG beyond the end of this season. (0:54)

The 2022 January transfer window is open (find out when it closes here), and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PSG eye Lille striker David

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Lille forward Jonathan David, reports Calciomercato.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a number of top European clubs, with Les Parisiens said to be the latest. David could join an elite frontline that includes Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi.

The Canada international has impressed at Lille, winning the Ligue 1 title at the club last season against all the odds, given the strength of the PSG side. This season, he has continued his fine form, almost matching last season's goal tally already. Last season, David netted a total of 13 goals in Ligue 1 in 37 appearances, whilst this season so far, he has scored 12 goals in 21 appearances.

David's international record speaks for itself too, scoring 18 goals in 24 appearances for Canada on the international stage.

He could be a key figure come the end of the month, given the nation's crunch match with the United States in World Cup qualifying. Canada currently sits top of the CONCACAF standings, with the U.S. and Mexico just behind in second and third.

09.41 GMT: Steven Bergwijn's dramatic match-winning cameo against Leicester on Wednesday has reinforced Tottenham's valuation of the midfielder which has so far frustrated Ajax during negotiations, sources told ESPN's James Olley.

Spurs are believed to be seeking to recoup the majority of the €32m they paid PSV Eindhoven in January 2020 but Ajax have so far only shown a willingness to pay around half that figure.

Bergwijn's brace off the bench at the King Power Stadium has only strengthened Spurs' resolve.

The 24-year-old was introduced as a 79th minute substitute with Tottenham 2-1 down before scoring twice in stoppage time to secure what could prove to be a vital win in the hunt for a Premier League top-four finish.

Head coach Antonio Conte is also willing to continue using Bergwijn should an agreement not be reached with Ajax. It remains to be seen whether Wednesday's outing convinces Ajax to raise their offer or marks the start of Bergwijn's revival in north London.

09.00 GMT: Pep Guardiola says he will not "betray" Manchester City when it finally comes time to leave the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola has remained tight-lipped about what he might do when his contract runs out in 2023.

There has been speculation he could work in Major League Soccer with City's sister club New York City FC or take on a national team job, but whatever he decides, the 51-year-old says he will put City first.

"I won't think about the future when I still have the contract I have," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday. "I'm not good enough to think far, far away. My future always depends on results, I'm not concerned. I'm good here, comfortable, they gave me everything.

"My decision will be taken with the club, I have a lot of confidence. They gave me everything so I cannot betray them. That would be not nice. Together we took decisions to come here and to extend the contract two times and it will be the same now, it depends how they feel about me, how I feel myself in the club."

Guardiola has won eight major trophies since arriving at the Etihad in 2016, including three Premier League titles. It's already the longest he has spent at one club since becoming a manager.