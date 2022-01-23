Florian Wirtz, left, and Jude Bellingham, right, have been named on a list of five players Real Madrid are tracking. Lars Baron/Getty Images

The 2022 January transfer window is open (find out when it closes here), and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Bellingham, Wirtz on Real radar

Real Madrid's interest in Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland has been well documented, but Marca have listed five other players who are on Los Blancos' radar.

With the club looking for those who can take them into the future, the first name on that list is Haaland's Dortmund teammate Jude Bellingham.

The 18-year-old is already a key man for his club and has broken into Gareth Southgate's England setup, which means Real Madrid are among the many big-name clubs looking at him.

Another Bundesliga talent under consideration is Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, the 18-year-old who already has eight goals and 12 assists to his name in all competitions this season.

Next is Ajax Amsterdam's Ryan Gravenberch, whose talent has long been evident for many, but Madrid have had their interest piqued by his growing influence in the Eredivisie.

Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana is also on the list, even though he has not been able to play yet this season due to injury.

The final name mentioned in Marca's report is Endrick, the 15-year-old who has already played numerous times for Palmeiras' first team despite being too young to sign a professional deal. This comes despite the fact the he would need to wait until he is 18 to move to Europe.

LIVE BLOG

09.44 GMT: Teenage left-back Dylan Williams has announced that he is signed for Chelsea from Championship club Derby County.

The 18-year-old posted a picture of himself signing for the European champions on his Instagram account, although neither club has yet confirmed the transfer.

Williams only made his first-team debut for Derby in August while he was still 17, since when he has made a total of eight appearances for Wayne Rooney's side including two league starts.

09.00 GMT: Steven Bergwijn's dramatic match-winning cameo against Leicester on Wednesday has reinforced Tottenham's valuation of the midfielder which has so far frustrated Ajax during negotiations, sources told ESPN's James Olley.

Spurs are believed to be seeking to recoup the majority of the €32million they paid PSV Eindhoven in January 2020 but Ajax have so far only shown a willingness to pay around half that figure.

Bergwijn's brace off the bench at the King Power Stadium has only strengthened Spurs' resolve.

The 24-year-old was introduced as a 79th minute substitute with Tottenham 2-1 down before scoring twice in stoppage time to secure what could prove to be a vital win in the hunt for a Premier League top-four finish.

Head coach Antonio Conte is also willing to continue using Bergwijn should an agreement not be reached with Ajax. It remains to be seen whether Wednesday's outing convinces Ajax to raise their offer or marks the start of Bergwijn's revival in north London.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey could make a surprise move to relegation battlers Burnley, says the Sun. The Italian giants are reportedly "desperate" to get the Wales international off their books and have approached Sean Dyche's side after Crystal Palace declined to make an offer.

- West Ham United want to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin as they search for a striker, but Everton are demanding £60 million for the England international, according to the Sun. David Moyes is said to be willing to put in a big offer for a new frontman, but the current valuation is deemed too high for the Hammers. In need of funds after years of overspending, the Toffees are also considering off-loading Jordan Pickford.

- Tottenham Hotspur are planning to make an offer to Club Brugge for 20-year-old forward Charles De Ketelaere during the summer transfer window, as has been reported by Ekrem Konur. The Belgium international has already scored 13 goals and assisted a further eight in all competitions this season, while Spurs have reportedly been moving to sign Wolves flyer Adama Traore this month.

- Aston Villa are in talks with Juventus to sign Rodrigo Bentancur, as has been reported by Sky Sports, with the Uruguayan midfielder being valued at around £16m. Negotiations are currently ongoing, as Steven Gerrard feels that the 24-year-old can strengthen Villa's midfield, specifically providing good competition for Douglas Luiz.

- Valencia have contacted Tottenham about the possibility of signing Bryan Gil on loan, reports AS. The Spaniard has not been a prominent figure since joining Spurs in the summer, so would be happy to go as long as the North London club gives the green light. It is expected that a deal will be completed late in the window if it is to come off.

- Having already signed Chris Wood from Burnley, Newcastle United are now trying to bring in James Tarkowski, according to the Sun. However, the Clarets are already frustrated about seeing one key player join a relegation rival, so it is expected that a big offer would be required to see Tarkowski leave Turf Moor.