The 2022 January transfer window is open (find out when it closes here), and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Wijnaldum wants Prem return with Arsenal

Georginio Wijnaldum could be set for a move back to the Premier League, with Sky Sports reporting that he is keen on the idea of joining Arsenal.

The 31-year-old midfielder reportedly would like to return to England's top flight, just six months after leaving Liverpool for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. Wijnaldum has endured a mixed season in Ligue 1, where he has struggled to hold down a regular place in Mauricio Pochettino's midfield.

Rather than resettling on Merseyside, though, the Netherlands international is said to want to join the Gunners, the club he admired as a boy. And with Mikel Arteta looking to strengthen the engine room in north London, there could be an opportunity for Wijnaldum to make that dream a reality.

PSG, however, do not want to lose the midfielder midseason, and Wijnaldum isn't expected to publicly push for a move away.

PAPER GOSSIP

- The future of FC Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi is becoming clearer, with Sky Sport Germany reporting that he has decided on Borussia Dortmund as his next destination. The Bundesliga club reportedly have already started talks over a permanent transfer for the 20-year-old Germany international.

- Calciomercato writes that Theo Hernandez has agreed to a new contract with AC Milan. The 24-year-old left-back has been on the radar of a number of clubs around Europe -- most notably PSG, Manchester City and Chelsea -- but he has instead chosen to remain at the San Siro until 2026 in a deal worth €4m a year in wages.

- Juventus will make contact with Dusan Vlahovic in the coming days, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old Fiorentina striker has been linked with a move away from La Viola since the start of the season, and it looks as though he can expect to receive contact from Turin as they look to make a case to secure his signature ahead of Arsenal.

- Hull City are plotting a move for former Liverpool star Ryan Babel, according to Hull Daily Mail. The 35-year-old has mainly featured as a substitute for Galatasaray this season, but with his contract set to expire in the summer, Hull are said to believe they can reach an agreement with the winger who is open to a return to England.

- L'Equipe reports that Lille left-back Reinildo Mandava is in Spain and will sign a pre-contract with Atletico Madrid. The 28-year-old Mozambique international has been a key part of the Lille's recent success, making 25 appearances this season after helping his side to the Ligue 1 title in 2021, and will sign a deal that will see him move to the Spanish capital on a free transfer at the end of the season.