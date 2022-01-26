Tom Hamilton believes Dele Alli is interested in a move to PSG, but thinks Daniel Levy could block the transfer. (1:09)

The 2022 January transfer window is open (find out when it closes here), and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Newcastle lead five-club chase for Alli

Five clubs are monitoring a potential move for Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Dele Alli, reports the Daily Mail.

Alli has struggled to work his way into the Tottenham side since the appointment of Antonio Conte, despite the potential opportunity of a fresh start under the Italian manager. Instead, the report claims he has fallen out with Conte, paving the way for an exit from the club in the remaining few days of the January transfer window.

The report states that Newcastle United are the frontrunners to sign the 25-year-old England international, while Borussia Dortmund, Brighton, Everton and Burnley are all eyeing a potential deal.

The Magpies had also made an approach for Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard to play in the same position, but, according to The Athletic, that move is on the verge of collapse. That could be where Alli comes in, fulfilling the role of a creative midfielder under Eddie Howe, as he looks to steer the club away from the relegation battle.

It remains to be seen exactly where Alli's future lies, though it seems that he will leave Tottenham in the next week.

08.25 GMT: FC Basel striker Arthur Cabral is the No. 1 candidate to replace Dusan Vlahovic at Fiorentina and, according to ESPN Brasil, the Italian club's €14m offer is acceptable to them.

Vlahovic, 21, is expected to join Juventus before the transfer window closes for a reported €75m. The Serbia striker, who has been in sensational form this season, is keen to join the Turin giants and has turned down interest from Arsenal.

Fiorentina have offered Basel €14m plus €2m in add-ons to sign Arthur, who has been a reported target of Barcelona and Burnley, and the Brazilian is expected to negotiate personal terms in the coming days.

Arthur, 23, has scored 27 goals in 31 games this season and earned his first call up to Brazil's senior squad in October. He joined Basel from Palmeiras in a €7m transfer in 2019.

08.00 GMT: Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla on loan.

The France international will spend the rest of the season with the Spanish side, who sit second in the LaLiga table behind leaders Real Madrid.

The deal is a loan with no option to make the move permanent and no fee, with Sevilla covering Martial's salary after he agreed to a wage cut.

Martial asked to leave Old Trafford in December after struggling for opportunities this season.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Luke Thrower)

- Newcastle have made an offer for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, reports L'Equipe. The report claims the Magpies have offered €40m for the Brazilian midfielder, who has been linked with many top European clubs. Manager Howe is hoping to bolster his squad in the last week of January, having already spent £37m on two players already.

- Chelsea are hoping to land Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule, says journalist Ekrem Konur. The 26-year-old is out of contract in the summer and is now allowed to agree to a pre-contract with clubs abroad. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is said to be keen on the centre-back, with talks ongoing.

- Barcelona have made a contract offer to sign Franck Kessie on a free transfer, according to Nicolo Schira. The AC Milan midfielder is set to become a free agent in the summer, with his deal with the Rossoneri expiring. Schira claims that the Blaugrana have offered him a five-year contract, which would earn him €8m per year.

- Ronald Araujo has rejected an opening contract extension offer from Barcelona, alerting two Premier League clubs to a move. According to Marca, the Uruguay centre-back has turned down the offer, with Barca looking to extend his existing deal beyond its 2023 expiration. As a result, both Chelsea and Manchester United are said to be monitoring the situation.

- Bayern Munich are in talks to sign Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter, says Nicolo Schira. The 28-year-old is out of contract in the summer and he has already stated he won't sign an extension as he looks to move on. Bayern are reported to have had talks to sign him, offering a four-year deal.