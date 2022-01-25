Transfer Talk: Tottenham's Dele Alli wanted by five clubs in January window

Tom Hamilton believes Dele Alli is interested in a move to PSG, but thinks Daniel Levy could block the transfer. (1:09)

The 2022 January transfer window is open (find out when it closes here), and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Newcastle lead chase for Alli

Five clubs are monitoring a potential move for Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Dele Alli, reports the Daily Mail.

Alli has struggled to work his way into the Tottenham side since the appointment of Antonio Conte, despite the potential opportunity at a fresh start under the Italian head coach.

Instead, the report claims he has fallen out with Conte, paving the way for an exit from the club in the remaining few days of the January transfer window.

The report states that Newcastle United are the current frontrunners to sign the 25-year-old, while Borussia Dortmund, Brighton, Everton and Burnley are all eyeing a potential deal for the England international.

The Magpies had also made an approach for Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard to play in the same position, though, according to The Athletic, that move is on the verge of collapse.

That could be where Alli comes in, fulfilling the role of a creative midfielder under Eddie Howe, as he looks to steer the club away from potential relegation.

Bundesliga giants Dortmund are also monitoring the Alli situation, but the Mail says that a move to Germany appears unlikely as it currently stands.

It remains to be seen exactly where Alli's future lies, though it seems clear that it is straying further and further away from Tottenham at this current time.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Newcastle have made an offer for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, reports L'Equipe.

The report claims the Magpies have offered €40 million for the playmaker, who has been linked with many top European clubs. Manager Howe is hoping to bolster his squad in the last week of January, having already spent roughly £40m.

- Chelsea are hoping to land Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule, says journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 26-year-old is out-of-contract at the Bavarian club in the summer and he is now allowed to agree to a pre-contract with clubs abroad as of this month. Thomas Tuchel is said to be keen on the centre-back, with talks ongoing.

- Barcelona have made a contract offer to sign Franck Kessie as a free transfer, according to Nicolo Schira.

The AC Milan midfielder is set to be a free agent in the summer, with his deal with the Rossoneri expiring. Schira claims that the Blaugrana have offered him a five-year contract, which would earn him €8m per year.

- Ronald Araujo has rejected an opening contract extension offer by Barcelona, alerting two Premier League clubs to a move.

According to Marca, the centre-back has turned down an opening approach from the club, who are looking to extend his existing deal beyond its 2023 expiration. As a result, both Chelsea and Manchester United are said to be monitoring the situation.

- Bayern Munich are in talks to sign Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter, says Nicolo Schira.

The 28-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has already stated that he won't sign an extension as he looks to move on. Bayern are said to have had talks to sign him, offering a four-year deal.