The 2022 January transfer window is open (find out when it closes here), and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal monitoring Gakpo

PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo ignored admiring glances from Marseille last summer to stay in the Netherlands and his decision looks to have paid off, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City now in pursuit of the 22-year-old, according to Footmercato.

Gakpo signed an extension at PSV that sees the Netherlands international - who has four caps - already tied to the club until 2025, while there were rumours he could be ready to add another year to the deal. However, his loyalty is set to be tested by some of England's top clubs, who are all contemplating a bid for his services.

Gakpo has scored 10 goals and added 10 assists in 25 games so far this season, including a strike against Monaco in the Champions League.

The left-footed attacking player had previously been monitored by Bayern Munich, but the Germans are said to have cooled their interest. Arsenal would appear to be the keenest club, as they look to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but they would struggle to match the lure of Liverpool or Manchester City.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Southampton are so keen to keep forward Armando Broja that they're prepared to smash their transfer record to lure him away from Chelsea on a permanent basis. Teamtalk believes that Broja, who has scored five goals in 18 Premier League games this season during his loan spell on the south coast, has impressed the Saints coaching staff so much that they're willing to part with £25m, more than they paid Liverpool for Danny Ings, to get him. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has a number of attacking options at Chelsea and could be willing to let Broja leave.

- Talented Major League Soccer goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina is attracting interest from the Premier League and could be on the verge of €10m move from the Chicago Fire, according to Fabrizio Romano. Last year, Slonina became the youngest goalkeeper to start an MLS league game, and his subsequent clean sheet was also a record. Yet to make his full debut for the United States, Slonina has been compared to Gianluigi Buffon, and the 17-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable rise. It hasn't gone unnoticed. As well as two unnamed Premier League sides, Slonina is also said to be attracting interest from the Bundesliga, Serie A and Atletico Madrid in Spain.

- Expect a busy week at Valencia, with the Spaniards closing in on Ilaix Moriba on loan and Daniel Wass set to join Atletico Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano. Valencia have been in direct contact with RB Leipzig about 19-year-old midfielder Moriba, and the player himself appears keen on a return to LaLiga. Valencia are also still in the hunt for Bryan Gil from Tottenham Hotspur and Samu Castillejo from AC Milan. Meanwhile, Atleti are set to sign Wass on a one-year deal, with an agreement having been reached between the two clubs.

- Following last night's reports that Chelsea were monitoring Niklas Sule, now it appears that Newcastle United have joined the race too. On Wednesday, Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn confirmed that the German will leave the club in the summer. That's according to James Holland at Teamtalk, who suggests that Sule won't leave until the summer when he'll be a free agent. However, Chelsea and Newcastle are keen to land the centre-back before the end of the January transfer window, even if it means parting with £32m.

- Manchester City are close to signing Hungarian wonderkid Zalan Vancsa from MTK Budapest. The Telegraph reports that the 17-year-old winger will stay in Hungary until the end of the season before joining up with his new City teammates in the summer. Vancsa is set to undergo a medical this week. Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Sevilla were all said to be monitoring the rising star, but City have acted quickly to beat the opposition to his signature.

- Victor Osimhen is a wanted man, and though he appears happy to stay at Napoli until the summer, he's been identified by Arsenal and Newcastle as a top target, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. Arsenal's interest appears to rest on whether or not they can unload the sforementioned Aubameyang, who's future is clearly destined to be away from north London. Barcelona are interested in the Gabon striker, and if that deal happens the Gunners could move in for Osimhen. The 23-year-old boasts a goal roughly every two games for the Italian side and his record at previous side Lille was equally as impressive.