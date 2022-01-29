Brighton star Yves Bissouma could be on the way to Tottenham before the winter window closes. Getty Images

The 2022 January transfer window is open (find out when it closes here), and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Bissouma part of Spurs double deadline swoop

Tottenham Hotspur are shaping up for a busy end to the January transfer window with reports that they are looking to acquire Yves Bissouma as part of a double swoop before the deadline expires.

The Mirror writes that Antonio Conte has identified the 25-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion star as an ideal reinforcement in midfield, while Spurs are also keen to land Nottingham Forest defender, Djed Spence, 21.

The former Internazionale head coach is freshening up his options in central areas, and it is reported that Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele are candidates to leave Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to make room for incoming signings.

Bissouma has recently returned from international duty with Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations, though his performances for Brighton over the past two seasons have seen him attract interest from clubs in contention for Champions League qualification places. Recent rumours suggest that the Seagulls could demand in the region of £50 million for his services.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Phil Jones could finally be set to leave Old Trafford after joining Manchester United in 2011. L'Equipe writes that Bordeaux are keen on a move for the 29-year-old centre-back, who last featured for the Red Devils in a 1-0 loss in the Premier League against Wolves. The report says that the Ligue 1 club are keen to add reinforcements to their squad after parting ways with both Otavio and Josh Maja.

- Another one regarding Spurs here, with Gianluca Di Marzio reporting the club has entered the final stages to sign Dejan Kulusevski on loan, with the move now just one step away. The 21-year-old winger has been linked with a move to north London since Conte's side missed out on a deal for Porto's Luis Diaz. The report adds that Spurs will pay a €5m loan fee, and that they could be obligated to make the move permanent if certain conditions are met.

- Everton(t) are keen for a reunion with Ross Barkley, according to Ekrem Konur. The Chelsea attacking midfielder has failed to nail down a regular spot in Thomas Tuchel's side this season, starting just one game in the Premier League. And with Frank Lampard expected to take the reins at Goodison Park, the 28-year-old is one of the first signings that he will try to make before the transfer window closes.

- Calciomercato writes that Juventus are in advanced talks to sign Nahitan Nandez. The Cagliari midfielder has been linked with the Bianconeri throughout January as Massimiliano Allegri has sought reinforcements in midfield. And with Rodrigo Bentancur close to an exit, it is reported that talks for Nandez have now been stepped up. The 26-year-old has starred 17 times for Cagliari this season in Serie A.

- The front page of the Daily Express reveals that River Plate are keen to secure a move for Edinson Cavani. The report says that they see him as a replacement for forward Julian Alvarez, who has made the switch to the Premier League to join Manchester City. Cavani, 34, has scored two goals from 10 appearances this season, but he has often had to settle to make an impact from the bench since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United last summer.

- Paris Saint-Germain are in talks to sign Tanguy Ndombele on loan, according to Telefoot. It is reported that there is no issue over the 25-year-old midfielder's salary, with the obstacle now believed to be that PSG need to move someone on before they can advance talks into the final stages with Spurs.