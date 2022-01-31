The 2022 January transfer window has firmly shut, but what a Deadline Day it brought. All eyes were on Barcelona, as they worked to bring in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal in addition to attempting to send Ousmane Dembele to the Premier League. Aaron Ramsey left Juventus for Rangers on loan. Everton were working to finalise Dele Alli's move from Tottenham, well after the deadline past. See all the day's done deals, and read on as Transfer Talk delivered all the Deadline Day drama as it happened!

23.47 GMT: With the news that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may not be formally announced as a Barcelona player until Tuesday, and Everton requiring extra time to finish off their signing of Dele Alli from Tottenham Hotspur, Transfer Talk is going to close up shop and go for a lie down. Thank you all for joining us on another memorable Deadline Day, and we'll be counting the minutes until the summer window opens for business!

23.27 GMT: Several outlets are now reporting that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has passed his medical at Barcelona, having already agreed terms, and the contract is now just awaiting his signature. Catalan publication Sport, among others, suggests that the 32-year-old forward's move from Arsenal won't be formally announced until Tuesday, as his free-agent status ensures he isn't bound by Monday's transfer deadline.

So, if you're staying up waiting for that Auba-Barca confirmation, it may be time to get some sleep. To tide you over, here's a look at Aubameyang in the Blaugrana.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang joins Barcelona, done deal and here we go. Contract agreed and now set to be signed by Aubameyang in Barcelona headquarters. Medical successfully completed.



Arsenal will save his huge salary as they wanted. Deal in place.

23.19 GMT: Fabrizio Romano reports that Liverpool's deal for Fulham attacker Fabio Carvalho is in danger, with the Reds able to complete the 19-year-old's medical before this evening's deadline but that the paperwork was not submitted in time.

23.13 GMT: United States full-back Shaq Moore will remain in the Spanish second division for the time being, with Tenerife unable to find a suitable replacement for the 25-year-old Georgia native, according to ESPN's Jeff Carlisle. Moore has been pushing for a move to MLS, and will continue to do so, with Nashville SC said to be a likely destination.

23.06 GMT: Promotion-chasing Bournemouth have signed 23-year-old Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell on loan for the remainder of the season, the Championship side have announced. The England youth international was once among the hottest prospects in English football, but his development has stalled in the Premier League this season, where he's played just 440 minutes and hasn't made an appearance since Dec. 14.

23.00 GMT: The January transfer window is now closed! But that doesn't mean that the good times have to end! Stay up late with your friends at ESPN as we bring you all the latest deals as they're confirmed, while we wait for Everton to announce their signing of Dele Alli and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's move to Barcelona to become official.

22.56 GMT: The Telegraph's Mike McGrath reports that Everton have submitted a deal sheet for the transfer of Dele Alli, so they can finalise his move from Tottenham Hotspur after the close of the January window, which will slam shut in just four minutes. It could be a late night for the blue half of Merseyside.

22.49 GMT: Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Dan Burn has joined Newcastle United on a two-and-a-half-year contract, the Magpies have announced. The transfer marks the 29-year-old's return to his boyhood club, where he played until the age of 11.

✍️ #NUFC are delighted to confirm the signing of Dan Burn from Brighton on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Welcome home, Dan! ⚫️⚪️



Welcome home, Dan! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 31, 2022

22.12 GMT: Atletico Madrid have announced the signing of 28-year-old left-back Reinildo Mandava from Lille. The Mozambique international was named to Ligue 1's Best XI, after helping lead Les Dogues to the French title last season, and has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Spanish capital club.

🔴⚪ #WelcomeReinildo



🤝 Agreement with Lille for the transfer of the Mozambican defender, who has signed his contract until 2025



👋 Welcome to the Red & White family!



🔗 https://t.co/wrKsEHzMvK pic.twitter.com/DCJ2UkeNTo — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 31, 2022

21.56 GMT: Fabrizio Romano reports that Liverpool have reached an agreement with Fulham for the transfer of highly rated 19-year-old winger Fabio Carvalho. The Reds reportedly will pay a transfer fee of around €10m, and the Lisbon-born England youth international will remain at Craven Cottage for the remainder of the season.

21.50 GMT: And on the back of that news of Carlos Salcedo leaving Tigres for Toronto FC, the Liga MX outfit have announced that they have signed 24-year-old attacker Yeferson Soteldo from the Canadian club on a permanent deal.

👋🏼🇻🇪 ¡Bienvenido Yeferson Soteldo a tu nueva casa, la del equipo más pasional de México!

¡Acá te esperamos, Tigre!



¡Acá te esperamos, Tigre! 😉#PerfilTigre 🐯 pic.twitter.com/COJdo6jSlU — Club Tigres Oficial 🐯 (@TigresOficial) January 31, 2022

21.44 GMT: Toronto FC have announced the signing of Mexico centre-back Carlos Salcedo from Liga MX giants Tigres. The 28-year-old returns to MLS, where he played in 2013 and 2014, on a three-year Designated Player contract with an option to remain with the Reds in 2025.

21.40 GMT: De Telegraaf reports that Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn's proposed move to Ajax is off.

Spurs had been looking for a fee of €25m for the 24-year-old Netherlands international, who would also command a high salary package in comparison to Ajax's other players. It is also reported that Antonio Conte would like to keep him in north London, despite earlier confirming the signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus.

21.30 GMT: Reigning Scottish Premiership champions Rangers have confirmed the signing of Wales international Aaron Ramsey on a six-month loan from Juventus. The 31-year-old former Arsenal midfielder has struggled for form, fitness and opportunities in Turin, playing just 112 minutes across all competitions this season. Read the full story.

21.13 GMT: Sky Sports reports that Atalanta would be willing to allow Duvan Zapata to leave on loan for the remainder of the season.

Newcastle United remain in the market for a striker, and while the Serie A club are reported to not wish to include an option to make the move permanent, they are prepared to accept a £5.5m loan fee to temporarily part ways with their star front man. The 30-year-old has scored 12 goals and assisted on a further seven in 19 starts this season, including one of each in a clash against Manchester United during the Champions League group stages.

20.46 GMT: Sporting Lisbon have increased their offer to bring Islam Slimani back to Lisbon, reports Foot Mercato. The 33-year-old striker has been offered an 18-month deal by the club with the option of a one-year extension, though he must choose to terminate his contract with Lyon if he is to make the switch.

20.37 GMT: Jesse Lingard has been stopped from moving to Newcastle United by Manchester United 's board despite interim manager Ralf Rangnick giving the move his blessing, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson. United sources insist they did not receive a suitable offer for the 29-year-old, after Newcastle and West Ham United both submitted bids, and the Red Devils had asked Newcastle to pay a loan fee and a £12m Premier League survival package.

20.19 GMT: Pedro Almeida writes that talks are ongoing between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona for a deal regarding centre-back Clement Lenglet. Diego Simeone is said to want to add the 26-year-old on loan until the end of the season, and the France international could be prepared to make the switch to the Wanda Metropolitano, having started just four times in LaLiga this season for the Blaugrana.

20.08 GMT: Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer, sources have told ESPN's James Olley. The clubs have been locked in talks since the weekend with the 32-year-old flying into Catalonia this morning in an attempt to push through a deal.

19.52 GMT: LA Galaxy are close to finalising a deal for 31-year-old Juventus winger Douglas Costa, according to MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert. The MLS club are reported to be just steps away from confirming a move for the former Bayern Munich and Shakhtar Donetsk attacker as the third Designated Player, with the Brazil international's loan at boyhood club and recently relegated Gremio expected to soon be terminated.

19.43 GMT: The Colorado Rapids have announced that 23-year-old centre-back Auston Trusty will join Arsenal on a permanent transfer this summer, remaining with the MLS club until leaving for London on July 17. The United States youth international led all outfield players in minutes for a Rapids team that won the Western Conference in 2021, and participated in the USMNT's January camp earlier this month. Read the full story.

19.25 GMT: The Athletic reports that Newcastle United are making a late effort to beat Everton in the race for Dele Alli, with Eddie Howe's side keen to land a loan deal for the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder.

The 25-year-old has made just eight starts in the Premier League this season, scoring a single goal, which came during the 1-0 win against Wolves in August. With a matter of hours to go before the transfer window closes, the Magpies will have to move quickly if they are to welcome another signing to St. James' Park.

18.58 GMT: ESPN's Rob Dawson reports that Jesse Lingard is now expected to remain at Manchester United, despite being given the green light this morning by manager Ralf Rangnick to make the move to Newcastle United. It is reported that the board have stepped in and blocked the 29-year-old's departure, and while there is still time for an offer to come in before this evening's deadline, it now looks as though the midfielder will not be granted his wish to leave for more playing time.

18.49 GMT: Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has joined Everton on loan until the end of the season, the clubs have announced. The Premier League side beat competition from Crystal Palace as well as LaLiga outfit Valencia in order to secure a short-term deal for a player who has struggled for regular game time following his £40m move from Ajax in 2020. Read the full story.

Donny van de Beek is a Blue!

18.37 GMT: Villarreal have confirmed that they have signed Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso on loan for the remainder of the season. The 25-year-old Argentina international has played just 42 minutes in the Premier League since Halloween, and will look to revive his fortunes in LaLiga, where he blossomed with Real Betis in 2018-19.

Welcome, @LoCelsoGiovani 💛🙌!



👉 Loan until end of the season



👉 Signs from @SpursOfficial



👉 @Argentina international 🇦🇷



👉 Copa América champion 🏆

18.31 GMT: Sky Sports reports that Chelsea have made a late enquiry to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele. The 24-year-old France international has failed to sign a new deal at Camp Nou, and amid reports that Paris Saint-Germain were close to a move, Thomas Tuchel has made a last-ditch effort to see whether they can challenge in the race for his signature, though the latest suggests that his high wage demands are making it difficult to progress in the negotiations.

18.08 GMT: Newcastle United have signed 26-year-old left-back Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa for the remainder of the season, the Magpies announced on Monday.

18.04 GMT: Sampdoria have made contact with AC Milan over a potential move for Samu Castillejo, according to Calciomercato. The 27-year-old has been linked with an exit from the San Siro throughout January, with Valencia recently reported to be tracking him, but with the Blucerchiati looking to acquire a winger ahead of the deadline, it is reported that Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo sees him as an ideal reinforcement in advanced areas of the pitch.

17.42 GMT: Valencia have confirmed that they have signed 20-year-old winger Bryan Gil on loan from Tottenham Hotspur for the rest of the season. The Spain international left LaLiga just last summer, moving to north London from Sevilla for a reported transfer fee of £21.6m, but returns to the country just five months later having played a meagre 86 minutes of Premier League football this season.

🧙🏼‍♂️ @OliverPhelps has a new accomplice for his mischief 🪄💫

17.37 GMT: Real Salt Lake are closing in on a deal for Gustavo Cuellar from Saudi side Al-Hilal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 29-year-old midfielder and Colombia international is set to be the most expensive signing in the club's history, with RSL seeing him as a key to their future. And with just a few minor details to resolve, the Claret and Cobalt are confident of getting the deal over the line soon.

17.10 GMT: Fabrizio Romano reports that Douglas Luiz will remain at Aston Villa on deadline day. Despite rumours of Tottenham Hotspur potentially making a move for the 23-year-old midfielder with Dele Alli on the verge of joining Everton, it now appears that Antonio Conte is looking elsewhere for reinforcements. Arsenal are also reported to be out of the running.

17.01 GMT: Relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld have announced the signing of 20-year-old left-back George Bello from Atlanta United, the Bundesliga club has announced. The United States international had also been link with a move to Cercle Brugge, but will get his wish in playing in the German top flight.

Announce George! 😊@_georgebello joins Arminia on a permanent move.



💬 "This is a dream come true for me!"



Welcome on board, George! 🙌#deadlineday #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/RECWOsq9Kh — Arminia International (@arminia_int) January 31, 2022

16.43 GMT: Brazilian Serie A side Internacional are the latest South American club to enter the race for New York City FC forward Taty Castellanos, sources have confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Carlisle, Javier Nievas and Daniel Bocatto.

Inter's interest was first reported by Brazil-based outlet GE.

Inter has money to spend after concluding the transfer of Yuri Alberto to Zenit St. Petersburg for $22m, though one source cautioned that negotiations are in the early stages. Inter recently acquired Aston Villa attacker Wesley Moraes after he cut short his loan with Club Brugge.

16.30 GMT: Everton are in advanced talks to sign Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli just hours after naming Frank Lampard as their new head coach, sources have told ESPN's James Olley.

Negotiations accelerated quickly after Lampard's arrival was confirmed on Monday afternoon with a deal between the two clubs expected to see Alli arrive on a free transfer with Everton required to pay £10m once the 25-year-old plays 20 games.

Sources confirmed there are further performance-related add-ons that would take the fee "considerably higher" still and Alli is expected to sign a two-and-a-half-year contract.

He has started just four matches since Antonio Conte took over as Spurs head coach in November and is desperate to revive his career after dropping out of Gareth Southgate's England squad, having last made an international appearance in June 2019.

16.25 GMT: Juventus have confirmed midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur and forward Dejan Kulusevski have moved to Tottenham.

Bentancur, 24, departs on a permanent deal for €19m, payable over three years, with €6m add-ons.

Kulusevski, 21, leaves on a loan with an obligation to sign permanently for €35m in the summer.

16.04 GMT: Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has moved on loan to Bournemouth.

Phillips, 24, joins for a reported loan fee of £1.5m, plus a further £250,000 if Bournemouth are promoted, while Watford and Leicester had offers turned down.

16.00 GMT: Man City have got themselves a bargain in River Plate's Julian Alvarez. ESPN's resident scout Tor-Kristian Karlsen shares his thoughts on the striker.

As a key player in the Argentina national youth teams, Alvarez has been considered a top talent in his homeland for years. The forward, who turns 22 today, was recognised early on for his excellent understanding of the game, vision and quick, practical technique. While Alvarez previously tended to drop deeper to involve himself in the build-ups, almost like a playmaker, his breakthrough came last season as a result of being given the chance to express himself in and around the penalty area. As a result his finishing (and sense of opportunism) has improved to the point where you'd bet on him to hit the target -- often by way of a crisp right-footed strike -- whenever the ball drops to him in the last third. In addition to being generally aware and involved on the pitch, Alvarez is tenacious and has a strong mentality.

Meanwhile, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni was asked about Alvarez's transfer ahead of tomorrow's World Cup qualifier against Colombia.

Scaloni said: "It's very positive for Argentinian football that a player takes such a leap. Once he changes club, we will see how he performs. That is what we evaluate. We are happy with him. Now he just needs to find bit of rhythm but it's normal because of the holidays. It's good know that Julian can play in different positions."

15.46 GMT: Switzerland international midfielder Denis Zakaria has joined Juventus from Borussia Monchengladbach for €5m, plus €3m in add-ons.

✅ Denis Zakaria has completed a move to @juventusfcen following a successful medical in Turin this morning.



Grazie di tutto e in bocca al lupo per il futuro, @Deniszakaria8! 🐎💚#DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/N4NgU6beed — Gladbach (@borussia_en) January 31, 2022

15.40 GMT: Juventus have signed 23-year-old Frosinone defender Federico Gatti in a reported €7.5m deal and loaned him back to the Serie B side.

15.36 GMT: Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has re-joined Lyon on loan.

Ndombele, 25, was the club's record signing but hasn't lived up to expectations and there is an option to sign him permanently for €65m.

15.15 GMT: Tottenham could see some more outgoings as they look to move on Dele Alli, with Everton and Crystal Palace interested in a permanent deal, according to talkSPORT.

Alli, 25, is out of favour under Antonio Conte and needs to rebuild his career, with reports that he is keen to play under new Everton boss Frank Lampard at Goodison Park.

However, Everton can only loan from foreign clubs now, following Anwar El Ghazi's (Villa) and Donny van de Beek's (Man United) arrivals from English clubs, so it would have to be a permanent move.

14.56 GMT: Newcastle United were earlier linked with a €35m move for Hugo Ekitike from Stade de Reims.

However, L'Equipe claims that the 19-year-old forward doesn't want to move to St James' Park, even though the fee offered was enough for his club.

The threat of relegation hovering over Newcastle and happiness with his situation in France reportedly led to the decision.

14.49 GMT: Everton rather boldly enquired about signing striker Victor Osimhen and defender Kalidou Koulibably in January, but were told they wouldn't be allowed to leave.

Il Mattino says that Napoli did not entertain the idea of letting two of their best players leave.

14.24 GMT: Tottenham have had two bids rejected by Middlesbrough for defender Djed Spence, sources have told ESPN's James Olley.

Spurs made the offers last week and both fell considerably below 'Boro's £15m valuation.

Barring an improved offer in the final hours of the window, sources claim Spence, who is on loan at Nottingham Forest, is expected to resolve his future in the summer with a host of rival clubs including Arsenal also having expressed an interest.

Spence, 21, has also attracted enquiries from overseas -- including from an unnamed German club -- after impressing during his loan spell at the City Ground, most notably with a man-of-the-match performance as Forest knocked out Arsenal in the FA Cup third round earlier this month.

14.05 GMT: Huddersfield Town have signed Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin on loan for the rest of the season.

The England Under-20 international spent the first half of the season on loan with Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow but has now returned to England.

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan said: "I believe Tino is one of the most important young talents in Britain. He is now in the last part of his recovery from injury, and we expect he can be integrated into our squad during February. As soon as he is fully recovered, he will increase the possibilities of our squad. He can play in different attacking positions -- as a 10, 11 or 7 -- and he has the skills to make a real impact in our attacking play."

14.02 GMT: Manchester City have completed the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate for a fee of €17m.

Alvarez, 22, has agreed a five-and-a-half-year deal and will stay at River until the summer.

"Julian is a player we have monitored for some time," Director of Football Txiki Begiristain said. "He is capable of operating in a number of attacking roles, and we firmly believe he's one of the best young attacking players in South America. I am so happy we have managed to bring him to Manchester City. I really believe we can provide him with the right conditions to fulfil his potential and become a top player."

Alvarez made his River Plate debut in October 2018 and has scored 36 goals in 96 appearances. He made his senior debut for Argentina against Chile in June 2021.

14.01 GMT: Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has joined Bournemouth on loan for the rest of the season.

Woodman, 24, signed a new three-year contract last summer but has only made nine first team starts - four of them in the Premier League.

13.54 GMT: Update from ESPN's Manchester correspondent Rob Dawson over the future of midfielder Jesse Lingard under Man United interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Lingard and Rangnick have spoken today and meeting was positive. Rangnick gave his blessing for him to go on loan. Wants to give him a chance of making England's World Cup squad. Newcastle still interested but also fresh contact with West Ham. Decision now with United's board.

13.43 GMT: Ousmane Dembele is unlikely to be included in any deal between Barcelona and Arsenal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a source close to the situation has told ESPN's James Olley.

Barcelona are struggling to reach an agreement with the Gunners over how much of Aubameyang's £250,000-a-week wages are covered as they attempt to sign the 32-year-old on loan.

It had been suggested that Dembele was offered to Arsenal as a possible makeweight but the source claims there was no prospect of the winger moving to Emirates Stadium as things stood on Monday lunchtime.

Dembele is out of contract at the end of the season and Barcelona need to remove his salary from their wage bill to make space for Aubameyang, who landed in Barcelona earlier today in an effort to push through a move.

13.31 GMT: Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will return to the Premier League after being named as the new Everton manager, the club have announced.

The 43-year-old replaces Rafa Benitez, who was sacked earlier this month. He will be joined by Joe Edwards as assistant manager and Paul Clement as first team coach.

Lampard said: "It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club the size and tradition of Everton Football Club. I'm very hungry to get started. After speaking to the owner, Chairman and the Board, I very much felt their passion and ambition. I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together.

"You can feel the passion Everton fans have for their club. That will be hugely important. As a team - the competitive level that the Premier League brings and the position we are in the table - we certainly need that. It's a two-way thing. I think Everton is a unique club in that you can really understand what the fans want to see. The first thing they want is fight and desire and that must always be our baseline.

"My first message to the players will be that we have to do this together. We'll try to do our job and I know the fans will be there backing us."

Lampard began his managerial career at Derby County in 2018, reaching the Championship playoff final during his only season at the club, before leaving to replace Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.

13.03 GMT: The exits at Arsenal seem to keep coming as 90min claims they are prepared to let winger Nicolas Pepe leave.

Pepe, 26, was the club's record signing in 2019 when he was acquired for £72m from Lille.

But the Ivory Coast forward has been disappointing and the Gunners are now open to offers as the transfer deadline ticks closer. Though with the lack of incomings at the Emirates, they will have to be careful they don't hurt their squad depth.

12.44 GMT: Bournemouth have agreed a deal with Liverpool to sign defender Nat Phillips on loan until the end of the season, says Sky Sports.

Phillips, 24, is not getting the game time he would want at Anfield, and the Championship side should be able to offer him plenty.

12.25 GMT: Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele a number of times during the January transfer window, but sources at the club have told ESPN's Rob Dawson that they have no interest in the France winger.

United looked at Dembele in the summer of 2020 as an alternative to Jadon Sancho but were only interested in a loan deal with an option to sign him permanently.

With his future at Barcelona increasingly uncertain now, Dembele's representatives have been keen to drum up interest from Old Trafford, but United insist he is not an active target.

12.14 GMT: Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has agreed a free transfer to Real Madrid in the summer, says Bild.

Mbappe's existing deal runs out in June, but sources told ESPN that his family have been in talks with the Ligue 1 leaders over a short-term extension.

Real Madrid were close to recruiting the 23-year-old last summer, but PSG rejected a €200m offer in August.

In December, Mbappe ruled out the possibility of leaving PSG in January, but Madrid president Florentino Perez has now seemingly struck a deal for the striker this summer in which he will earn over €800,000 a week.

12.03 GMT: Tottenham have failed with a late move to sign winger Yannick Carrasco from Atletico Madrid, sources have told ESPN's James Olley.

Spurs are on the brink of completing a double swoop for Juventus pair Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur but are aiming to bolster their attacking options further before the 11 p.m. transfer deadline.

Carrasco, 28, had a €60m release clause in his contract, but that expired in recent days, and after Spurs made an enquiry, Atletico indicated they are unwilling to consider letting him go this late in the window.

Sources said a deal may be possible in the summer, but for now, barring a huge late offer, Carrasco is expected to stay in Spain.

11.52 GMT: Everton are looking at signing Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic on loan, says The Daily Telegraph.

Jovic, 24, has struggled since his €60m move from Frankfurt in 2019, with only three goals in 47 games.

Everton can only loan from foreign clubs now, following Anwar El Ghazi's (Villa) and Donny van de Beek's (Man United) arrivals from English clubs, but a move for the Serbia international looks possible.

11.43 GMT: Getafe and Chivas have reached an agreement to terminate the loan of Mexico international striker Jose Juan Macias, the LaLiga side confirmed.

Macias, 22, joined the Spanish club in the summer after garnering a reputation as one of the next big things to emerge from Mexican football.

However, he has made only eight appearances for Getafe and has not played a game since November. Macias' short-term future remains up in the air with recent reports linking him with Sporting Kansas City in MLS.

11.36 GMT: Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been videoed arriving at Barcelona airport.

Journalist Gerard Romero has the video; the 31-year-old Gabon international is in talks over a loan move.

11.22 GMT: Tuttosport claims that Rangers are closing on a move for Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Ramsey, 31, has struggled in Italy since leaving Arsenal on a free transfer in 2019, while his reported €400,000-a-week salary proved an issue in moving him on.

Now the Scottish Premier League side have managed to negotiate a loan for €2.5m, with an option to sign him for €5.5m in the summer.

11.11 GMT: Manchester City are hoping to officially announce the signing of Julian Alvarez on Monday, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

Alvarez, 22, is set to join from River Plate but will initially be loaned back to the club until at least the summer. Despite not joining Pep Guardiola's squad immediately, the Argentina international is considered a first-team signing and has been earmarked for a big future at the Etihad Stadium.

The deal is likely to cost around £20m including add-ons, and he is a player that City are very excited about.

11.03 GMT: Burnley have signed Wout Weghorst from VfL Wolfsburg for around €15m.

Weghorst, 29, has scored 59 goals in 118 Bundesliga appearances for Wolfsburg over the past three and a half seasons, and featured for Netherlands at Euro 2020.

The 6-foot-6 striker will replace Chris Wood, who moved to Newcastle earlier this month.

Manager Sean Dyche said: "Wout is a player that our scouts have been strong on for some time, and we feel that he can add to all that we do at Burnley Football Club. His signing is a continued show of the club's and team's development. We wish Wout well as he earns the right to push our group forwards."

11.00 GMT: Liverpool spent €45m to bring in FC Porto winger Luis Diaz. But why now?

10.48 GMT: Manchester City forward Morgan Rogers is being chased by Huddersfield and Blackpool, sources have told ESPN.

Rogers, 19, has spent the first half of the season on loan at Bournemouth, where he has made 16 appearances, but he's looking for more regular football before the end of the campaign.

A move to Huddersfield or Blackpool is most likely, but there are other Championship clubs also interested.

10.34 GMT: Arsenal are looking to sign striker Raul de Tomas from Espanyol, says AS.

De Tomas, 27, has a €70m release clause that Arsenal are going nowhere near, but they are keen to do some kind of a deal if Aubameyang departs.

10.16 GMT: ESPN Barcelona correspondent Sam Marsden sums up the situation for the club on Deadline Day.

Barcelona's Deadline Day will be dominated by two names: Ousmane Dembele and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Nearly two weeks have passed since Barca told Dembele to leave the club after his agents turned down several contract renewal offers. However, with his deal up at the end of the season, he's still not left. Barca hope the threat of leaving him in the stands for the rest of the season will force him to reconsider his future on Monday. If Dembele does leave, Barca will free up space on their wage bill to turn to the market themselves. Arsenal striker Aubameyang, who is close to Dembele from their time at Borussia Dortmund, is a target. Coach Xavi Hernandez wants to add another striker to his squad before midnight and, after running into complications in their pursuit of Alvaro Morata, Aubameyang has jumped to the front of the queue. The signing of the Gabon international on loan until the end of the season may even be possible if Dembele stays, as long as he's prepared to accept a low salary. Elsewhere, Barca also want a left-back, with Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico an option, but the delay in finding a solution to Dembele's future could see them run out of time when it comes to any more incomings. As for exits, goalkeeper Inaki Pena is likely to join Galatasaray on loan.

09.55 GMT: Liverpool striker Divock Origi could move before the deadline and has Burnley, Atalanta and Fiorentina on his trail, according to The Sun.

Origi, 26, has played only 10 games across all competitions this season, though he has managed to score five goals, and the Reds are ready to listen to offers.

09.41 GMT: Jesse Lingard is still looking to leave Manchester United on Monday, and Newcastle have not given up hope of landing him on loan, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

Newcastle have so far refused to agree to a £12m Premier League survival bonus demanded by United, but at the moment, lines of communication remain open. It has been complicated by Newcastle's interest in signing Tottenham's Dele Alli because the club would only want to sign one or the other.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, according to sources, has made it clear Lingard is his preferred target, but a deal for Alli may be easier to do.

09.24 GMT: Arsenal need a striker and are now getting a bit desperate.

If Barcelona end up loaning Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, then the Daily Mirror says the Gunners will turn to Juventus loanee Alvaro Morata.

Morata, 29, struggled in the Premier League with Chelsea a few years ago before moving back to Atletico Madrid and then heading out to Juve on loan.

Arsenal were heavily linked with a move for Dusan Vlahovic before he finalised a €75m deal to Juventus. The club have been told they will have to pay Alexander Isak's €90m release clause if they want to sign the Real Sociedad striker now, while sources have told ESPN's James Olley that Lille's Jonathan David is another player under consideration, but the Ligue 1 club want to wait until the summer before letting him go.

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins are names that have been discussed, but again, Arsenal face an uphill task in convincing any of those three clubs to part company with a key player in the middle of the season.

09.07 GMT: Donny van de Beek will leave Manchester United to join Everton on loan today, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

United accepted offers from Everton and Crystal Palace and the Dutch midfielder has decided to join incoming manager Frank Lampard at Goodison Park. When the move is confirmed, it is likely to be a straight loan with no option to sign him permanently.

United want to bring Van de Beek and Anthony Martial back in the summer to allow their new permanent manager to assess the squad himself before making decisions on individual players.

08.58 GMT: The Daily Telegraph reports that Newcastle are making a £25m move, plus add-ons, to sign Stade de Reims' Hugo Ekitike.

Ekitike, 19, was originally valued at around £33m, but Newcastle are looking to do a cheaper deal and have reportedly had a bid accepted.

The striker has eight goals in 18 games in Ligue 1 so far this season and has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and West Ham.

08.50 GMT: Tottenham winger Bryan Gil is on the verge of joining Valencia on loan for the remainder of the season, according to Cope.

The Spain international will return to La Liga six months after leaving Sevilla in a €30m transfer to Tottenham.

Gil, 20, has a contract with Spurs until the end of the 2025-26 campaign, but the former Sevilla forward has played only 86 minutes of league football across nine substitute appearances.

08.41 GMT: Juventus are set to sign Gladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria for €5m plus €3m in add-ons.

Juventus new signing Denis Zakaria on his way for medical tests and contract signing. Deal set to be announced today for €5m plus €3m add ons to Gladbach.

Contract until June 2026 and done deal.



Contract until June 2026 and done deal. Exclusive pic here 📸⤵️ pic.twitter.com/A5sYm3AcbE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

08.33 GMT: Brazilian club Palmeiras has turned down a €12m offer from Ajax for their young star Giovani, according to ESPN Brasil.

The 18-year-old forward has scored more than 100 goals for the Palmeiras youth teams and netted one goal in three league appearances for the first team. He has attracted the attention of several European clubs after scoring in his his team's 4-0 win over Santos in the Copa Sao Paulo youth final earlier this month.

Palmeiras president Leila Pereira insisted this week that Giovani would only leave the club in this transfer window if his €60m release clause were to be met.

Giovani, who has represented Palmeiras since the under-11s, is under contract with the Sao Paulo outfit until June 2026.

08.22 GMT: Liverpool have been busy and have already spent €45m to sign FC Porto winger Luis Diaz, but now Fabrizio Romano reports they want Fulham's Fabio Carvalho too.

Carvalho, 19, is highly rated, and Liverpool are willing to offer €7m for his services. Fulham want Carvalho to stay on loan until end of the season.

08.06 GMT: Christian Eriksen has signed a contract with Brentford, the club have announced, making a remarkable return to football just seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest while competing for Denmark at Euro 2020.

The midfielder had been out of contract since he left Inter Milan due to not being permitted to compete in Serie A after being fitted with an cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device; a type of pacemaker which can prevent fatal cardiac arrests.

Eriksen has not played since he suffered the on-field cardiac arrest during his country's opening game of Euro 2020 in June against Finland, where he received life-saving treatment on the pitch.

08.00 GMT: Barcelona are locked in talks with Arsenal over a loan deal for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, sources have told ESPN.

The 32-year-old striker is keen on joining the Camp Nou, with the two clubs discussing how much of his £250k-per-week wages the Spanish giants can pay. The deal would not include an option for a permanent move.

Sources have told ESPN that Barcelona have informed Arsenal sporting director Edu that they want Aubameyang but can only pay a small portion of the player's salary and are awaiting a response from the north London club.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- West Ham United are in advanced talks to sign defender Duje Caleta-Car from Marseille, reports Goal's Marc Mechenoua. The Hammers tried to sign the 25-year-old in 2020, but they're expecting to be able to get the move over the line before the end of the transfer window. It is reported that they are prepared to part ways with a fee of €22m plus bonuses to get the deal done.

- Diego Costa has been offered to Barcelona as the LaLiga side continue to look for a striker before the window closes. After he was released by Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro, Sport writes that the Blaugrana may take a chance on the 33-year-old forward, with the club finding difficulty reaching a deal for Alvaro Morata. Costa has also been linked to the LA Galaxy, per ESPN sources.

- Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena is set to complete a move to Galatasaray, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 22-year-old will join on a loan deal from Camp Nou until the end of the season, and he is hopeful of garnering first team experience in the Turkish Super Lig before returning to the Blaugrana.

- While Manchester United and Bordeaux seemingly reached an agreement over a loan deal for Phil Jones, Fabrizio Romano reveals that the 29-year-old centre-back has turned down making the switch from Old Trafford. The Ligue 1 club were keen to get a deal over the line before the transfer window closed, but it now looks as though Jones will be staying put if there isn't a new offer elsewhere by the time the window closes.

- AC Milan have fallen short in their bid to sign Renato Sanches. Gianluca Di Marzio writes that the Serie A club had agreed on a deal with Lille in the region of €25m, but it is reported that the 24-year-old midfielder's demands were too high for the Rossoneri to get a deal done with the window soon to close.

- Newcastle United have emerged as front-runners to land Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, according to the Daily Mail. The 24-year-old has been looking to move on from Old Trafford with a desire to be first-choice, and it is reported that there is confidence that a deal can be reached to push through a move to St. James' Park. Henderson has yet to make an appearance in the Premier League for the Red Devils this season.