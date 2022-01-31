Julien Laurens reports on if Ousmane Dembele is on his way to play for PSG. (1:38)

The 2022 January transfer window has reached its final day (find out when it closes here), and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

- Liverpool sign Porto's Luis Diaz for €45m

- Newcastle spend €50.1m to sign Bruno Guimaraes

- Sources: Barca in talks over Aubameyang loan

- Sources: Spurs' Ndombele set to rejoin Lyon on loan

TOP STORY: PSG close on deal for Barcelona's Dembele

Ousmane Dembele has been part of one of the biggest transfer sagas of this January window, but it could be soon concluded as the Barcelona winger could be joining Paris Saint-Germain for around €20 million.

Sky Sports report that the France international's representatives are in talks with PSG, with Foot Mercato adding that a verbal agreement had been reached between the two sides.

The 24-year-old winger had been linked to Tottenham Hotspur, Man United and a number of other Premier League clubs, but it appears as though PSG will win the battle for his signature. Dembele is out of contract in the summer and his representatives have been desperately seeking a solution for him that would enable him to leave in this window, while Barcelona want him to depart in order to free up wages to sign a new striker -- namely, Alvaro Morata or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

09.07 GMT: Donny van de Beek will leave Manchester United to join Everton on loan today, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

United accepted offers from Everton and Crystal Palace and the Dutch midfielder has decided to join incoming manager Frank Lampard at Goodison Park. When the move is confirmed, it is likely to be a straight loan with no option to sign him permanently.

United want to bring Van de Beek and Anthony Martial back in the summer to allow their new permanent manager to assess the squad himself before making decisions on individual players.

08.58 GMT: The Daily Telegraph reports that Newcastle are making a £25m move, plus add-ons, to sign Stade Reims' Hugo Ekitike.

Ekitike, 19, was originally valued at around £33m, but Newcastle are looking to do a cheaper deal and have reportedly had a bid accepted.

The striker has eight goals in 18 games in Ligue 1 so far this season and has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and West Ham.

08.50 GMT: Tottenham winger Bryan Gil is on the verge of joining Valencia on loan for the remainder of the season, according to Cope.

The Spain international will return to La Liga six months after leaving Sevilla in a €30m transfer to Tottenham.

Gil, 20, has a contract with Spurs until the end of the 2025-26 campaign, but the former Sevilla forward has played only 86 minutes of league football across nine substitute appearances.

08.41 GMT: Juventus are set to sign Gladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria for €5m plus €3m add-ons.

08.33 GMT: Brazilian club Palmeiras has turned down a €12m offer from Ajax for their young star Giovani, according to ESPN Brasil.

The 18-year-old forward has scored more than 100 goals for the Palmeiras youth teams and netted one goal in three league appearances for the first team. He has attracted the attention of several European clubs after scoring in his his team's 4-0 win over Santos in the Copa Sao Paulo youth final earlier this month.

Palmeiras president Leila Pereira insisted this week that Giovani would only leave the club in this transfer window if his €60m release clause were to be met.

Giovani, who has represented Palmeiras since the Under-11s, is under contract with the Sao Paulo outfit until June 2026.

08.22 GMT: Liverpool have been busy and have already spent €45m to sign FC Porto winger Luis Diaz, but now Fabrizio Romano reports they want Fulham's Fabio Carvalho too.

Carvalho, 19, is highly rated and Liverpool are willing to offer €7m for his services. Fulham want Carvalho to stay on loan until end of the season.

08.06 GMT: Christian Eriksen has signed a contract with Brentford, the club have announced, making a remarkable return to football just seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest while competing for Denmark at Euro 2020.

The midfielder had been out of contract since he left Inter Milan due to not being permitted to compete in Serie A after being fitted with an cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device; a type of pacemaker which can prevent fatal cardiac arrests.

Eriksen has not played since he suffered the on-field cardiac arrest during his country's opening game of Euro 2020 in June against Finland, where he received life-saving treatment on the pitch.

08.00 GMT: Barcelona are locked in talks with Arsenal over a loan deal for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, sources have told ESPN.

The 32-year-old striker is keen on joining the Camp Nou, with the two clubs discussing how much of his £250k-per-week wages the Spanish giants can pay. The deal would not include an option for a permanent move.

Sources have told ESPN that Barcelona have informed Arsenal sporting director Edu that they want Aubameyang but can only pay a small portion of the player's salary and are awaiting a response from the north London club.

- West Ham United are in advanced talks to sign defender Duje Caleta-Car from Marseille, reports Goal's Marc Mechenoua. The Hammers tried to sign the 25-year-old in 2020, but they're expecting to be able to get the move over the line before the end of the transfer window. It is reported that they are prepared to part ways with a fee of €22m plus bonuses to get the deal done.

- Diego Costa has been offered to Barcelona as the LaLiga side continue to look for a striker before the window closes. After he was released by Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro, Sport writes that the Blaugrana may take a chance on the 33-year-old forward, with the club finding difficulty reaching a deal for Alvaro Morata. Costa has also been linked to the LA Galaxy, per ESPN sources.

- Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena is set to complete a move to Galatasaray, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 22-year-old will join on a loan deal from Camp Nou until the end of the season, and he is hopeful of garnering first team experience in the Turkish Super Lig before returning to the Blaugrana.

- While Manchester United and Bordeaux seemingly reached an agreement over a loan deal for Phil Jones, Fabrizio Romano reveals that the 29-year-old centre-back has turned down making the switch from Old Trafford. The Ligue 1 club were keen to get a deal over the line before the transfer window closed, but it now looks as though Jones will be staying put if there isn't a new offer elsewhere by the time the window closes.

- AC Milan have fallen short in their bid to sign Renato Sanches. Gianluca Di Marzio writes that the Serie A club had agreed on a deal with Lille in the region of €25m, but it is reported that the 24-year-old midfielder's demands were too high for the Rossoneri to get a deal done with the window soon to close.

- Newcastle United have emerged as frontrunners to land Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, according to the Daily Mail. The 24-year-old has been looking to move on from Old Trafford with a desire to be first-choice, and it is reported that there is confidence that a deal can be reached to push through a move to St. James' Park. Henderson is yet to make an appearance in the Premier League for the Red Devils this season.