Transfer Talk: PSG near shock move for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele

The 2022 January transfer window is open (find out when it closes here), and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona, PSG close on Dembele deal

Ousmane Dembele has been part of one of the biggest transfer sagas of this winter window, but it could be soon concluded as the Barcelona winger could be joining Paris Saint-Germain.

Sky Sports reported on Sunday that the France international's representatives were in talks with PSG, with Foot Mercato adding that a verbal agreement had been reached between the two sides.

The 24-year winger had been linked to Tottenham Hotspur and a number of other Premier League clubs, but it appears as though PSG will win the battle for his signature in a move that could see Barcelona net £20 million.

Dembele is out of contract in the summer and his representatives Moussa Sissoko and Marco Lichsteiner have been desperately seeking a solution for him that would enable him to leave in this window.

He had been offered a new shortened contract with a wage reduction, with Barcelona offering an ultimatum if he refused. And while Dembele was keen to see out his contract in LaLiga, the Catalans made it clear he wasn't part of their plans.

Dembele joined from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 but has struggled with injuries during his time in Spain.

PAPER GOSSIP

- West Ham United are in advanced talks to sign defender Duje Caleta-Car from Marseille, reports Goal's Marc Mechenoua. The Hammers tried to sign the 25-year-old in 2020, but they're expecting to be able to get the move over the line before the end of the transfer window. It is reported that they are prepared to part ways with a fee of €22m plus bonuses to get the deal done.

- Diego Costa has been offered to Barcelona as the LaLiga side continue to look for a striker before the window closes. After he was released by Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro, Sport writes that the Blaugrana may take a chance on the 33-year-old forward, with the club finding difficulty reaching a deal for Alvaro Morata. Costa has also been linked to the LA Galaxy, per ESPN sources.

- Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena is set to complete a move to Galatasaray, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 22-year-old will join on a loan deal from Camp Nou until the end of the season, and he is hopeful of garnering first team experience in the Turkish Super Lig before returning to the Blaugrana.

- While Manchester United and Bordeaux seemingly reached an agreement over a loan deal for Phil Jones, Fabrizio Romano reveals that the 29-year-old centre-back has turned down making the switch from Old Trafford. The Ligue 1 club were keen to get a deal over the line before the transfer window closed, but it now looks as though Jones will be staying put if there isn't a new offer elsewhere by the time the window closes.

- AC Milan have fallen short in their bid to sign Renato Sanches. Gianluca Di Marzio writes that the Serie A club had agreed on a deal with Lille in the region of €25m, but it is reported that the 24-year-old midfielder's demands were too high for the Rossoneri to get a deal done with the window soon to close.

- Newcastle United have emerged as frontrunners to land Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, according to the Daily Mail. The 24-year-old has been looking to move on from Old Trafford with a desire to be first-choice, and it is reported that there is confidence that a deal can be reached to push through a move to St. James' Park. Henderson is yet to make an appearance in the Premier League for the Red Devils this season.