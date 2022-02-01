Steve Nicol says Erling Haaland could be the answer to Man City's hopes of winning a first Champions League trophy. (0:57)

The 2022 January transfer window is closed but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Real Madrid end Haaland interest in, move for Mbappe

El Chiringuito host Josep Pedrerol has claimed Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland "isn't in Real Madrid's plans right now."

Madrid have been widely reported as being among the clubs -- alongside Manchester City and Barcelona -- leading the race to sign the 21-year-old next summer when his release clause of €75 million becomes active.

"It could change," Pedrerol -- who is close to Madrid president Florentino Perez -- said on the TV show's Twitch stream on Monday. "But the objective is Kylian Mbappe, not trying to get both of them in May. He isn't a priority for Real Madrid. It's Mbappe, Mbappe, Mbappe."

ESPN reported last month that Mbappe was still Madrid's top priority, and that the LaLiga club believed City were in pole position to sign Haaland.

Haaland told ESPN last week that it was time to "move on" from talk of his future after he had said earlier in January that he was feeling "pressure" from Dortmund to let them know his plans for next summer.

Meanwhile, according to Bild, PSG star Mbappe has already agreed to join Real Madrid. The 23-year-old striker can sign a pre-contract agreement for a free transfer in the summer now he's entered the final six months of his deal, and looks set to earn wages of €800,000-a-week. An announcement is reportedly expected after the two sides have met in the Champions League knockouts on Feb. 15 and March 9.

10.38 GMT: Juventus had a great January transfer window.

10.01 GMT: Joao Cancelo has signed a new contract at Manchester City, the club have confirmed.

Cancelo, who moved to City from Juventus in 2019, will stay at the Etihad Stadium until 2027 after penning a long-term extension.

"Manchester City is a fantastic club, so I am incredibly happy to have signed this new agreement," Cancelo said. "City players have everything they need to reach their full potential, with amazing facilities, world-class teammates and an incredible manager who pushes us every single day.

"There is nowhere better to play football and it's a pleasure to work here. I have so much I want to achieve before my career ends, and Manchester City offers me the best chance of fulfilling my ambitions. This new contract means I now have complete focus on improving my game and winning more trophies with this team."

09.40 GMT: Tottenham winger Bryan Gil says he is looking to gain more experience while on loan at Valencia.

Gil, 20, has a contract with Spurs until 2026 but returns to LaLiga six months after leaving Sevilla in a €30m transfer.

"I was looking forward to returning to Spain," Gil said. "I hope to grow as a player and give my best. I want to gain more experience and work a lot. One of the reasons why I've come here is (Valencia coach Jose) Bordalas' style of play and how he likes to compete. I think it will help me a lot.

"I've come here to give it my all and I'm sure we can achieve big things. "It's a special day for me. I was very eager to come here. I'm very enthusiastic and eager to start."

09.25 GMT: Ousmane Dembele will stay at Barcelona until the end of the season after turning down the chance to move to the Premier League on Monday, sources told ESPN.

Barca president Joan Laporta said in a news conference on Monday that Dembele had an offer from an English club on the table, but the France international opted to remain at Camp Nou despite the threat of not playing for the rest of the season.

09.00 GMT: Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer, sources have told ESPN.

The clubs have been locked in talks since the weekend with the 32-year-old flying into Catalonia this morning in an attempt to push through a deal.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Nick Judd)

- Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain will both try and sign Ousmane Dembele in the summer after failing to land him before the end of the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports. PSG had reportedly agreed terms, while Barcelona were particularly keen to move him on, but the French club pulled out and decided they didn't want to unsettle Angel Di Maria. Chelsea then reportedly moved in to try and seal a deal but left it too late.

- Liverpool and Fulham will resume talks over a move for Fabio Carvalho after the two clubs failed to agree terms before the 11 p.m. GMT deadline, reports The Times. The young midfielder passed his medical earlier in the day, but the two clubs failed to agree on the structure of the deal, which means they'll continue negotiations ahead of a summer move. The 19-year-old has been in impressive form for the Cottagers, and he'll now see out the final six months of his contract before, presumably, signing a pre-agreement in the next few days. The two clubs are likely to use any fee discussed as compensation to avoid the need for a tribunal.

- Barcelona, Lille, Bordeaux and Ajax all failed to sign PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa in January and now, according to RMC Sport, the focus will turn to the summer. West Ham United are also said to be interested in the 29-year-old. Kurzawa could still leave if PSG agree a move to a Turkish or MLS side, with both transfer windows still open, but he would prefer to stay in France or move to Spain.

- Newcastle United and AC Milan target Sven Botman says he is fine at Lille but expects to leave the club in the summer, hinting at a move to Newcastle, according to Ziggo Sport. The 21-year-old defender was one of Newcastle's main targets in January, but the French champions resisted advances and are preparing for Milan to bid as well as he looks to keep his options open ahead of a potential switch in six months' time.