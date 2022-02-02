Chelsea are set to rekindle their pursuit of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. Getty Images

The 2022 January transfer window is closed but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Rice tops Chelsea's summer wish list

Chelsea are pursuing a trio of players to sign in the summer and West Ham United's Declan Rice is atop the list, reports The Athletic.

The report claims that the Blues are eyeing a move for Rice, AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni and Jules Kounde of Sevilla at the end of the season, though there is said to be heavy competition for all three from other clubs.

Thomas Tuchel opted against strengthening his side in the first-team department in January, despite injuries, with the aim of making improvements at the end of the season.

Rice, 23, has been a long-term target for the Blues ever since Frank Lampard was at the helm at Stamford Bridge. The England international has impressed, going on to captain West Ham as well as becoming an important player for the senior national team.

A move for the midfielder may come at a price though, with David Moyes previously claiming that a value of £100 million for him was a "bargain."

Tchouameni is another in the midfield department that has impressed for Monaco at a young age. The 22-year-old has been linked with Chelsea as well as a number of other clubs, with the promise of being a top prospect.

Given the Blues' aging midfield, the duo could be brought in with an eye on future prospects as well as competing in the present.

As for Kounde, the centre-back was reportedly close to a move to London last year, though it never materialised. The 23-year-old is said to have a release clause of £68m at Sevilla, who are still value him at that figure.

08.00 GMT: Manchester United have asked wantaway players including Paul Pogba to delay decisions on their futures until the club have picked a new manager, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

United hope their choice of manager might convince Pogba to extend his contract at Old Trafford rather than walk away for free in the summer.

Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek, who both left on loan in the January transfer window, have also been asked by football director John Murtough to wait until a new manager is appointed before deciding where they want to play next season.

Sources have told ESPN that Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are on a five-man shortlist for the job. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick is also not ruling out the possibility he could stay on in the role for another year.

Pogba has so far refused to sign an extension and, if fresh terms are not agreed, will be a free agent on June 30.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have all registered their interest but sources have told ESPN the France midfielder, who also has an offer on the table from United, has not made a decision about his next club.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Luke Thrower)

- Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus are interested in AS Roma attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, says Calciomercato. The 22-year-old is out of contract in 2024, though talks over a new deal have stalled and have opened a potential opportunity for other clubs to land him. Spurs' Director of Football Fabio Paratici is reported to be a particular fan of the player.

- The LA Galaxy have offered a contract to winger Douglas Costa until December of 2022, with the option of another season, according to Nicolo Schira. Sources had confirmed to ESPN last week that the 31-year-old was being pursued by the MLS side, with his loan at Brazilian club Gremio being cut short due to them being relegated to the second division.

- Napoli are eyeing a move for Adnan Januzaj to replace the outgoing Lorenzo Insigne at the end of the season, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. Insigne, 30, has already signed a pre-contract with MLS side Toronto FC, which will see him leave the Azzurri in the summer. Real Sociedad winger Januzaj is viewed as a potential replacement, with the Belgium international's deal at the LaLiga club expiring at the end of the season.

- AC Milan are eyeing a potential double swoop in the summer for Lille players Renato Sanches and Sven Botman. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri view the pair as replacements for players who are coming to the end of their deals with the club in both Franck Kessie and Alessio Romagnoli. Botman was heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United, though the deal never went through.

- Two clubs have made offers to sign former Chelsea striker and free agent Diego Costa, reports Nicolo Schira. The 33-year-old recently left Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro, with Antalyaspor and Corinthians both offering contracts. Antalyaspor are said to have offered a six-month deal, while Corinthians have made an offer until December, though neither have reached an agreement on salary yet.