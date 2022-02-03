AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is out of contract in the summer. Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

The 2022 January transfer window is closed but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Madrid turn to Milan's Kessie

Real Madrid are ready to turn their attention to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie as the 25-year-old midfielder moves into the final months of his deal at the San Siro, according to Spanish outlet AS.

In search of midfield competition for Casemiro, the LaLiga leaders want to acquire a player who can dictate from the No. 6 position, and so far Kessie has done just that during his time in the Serie A. He scored 13 goals and assisted another four last season, and that hasn't gone unnoticed from suitors across Europe.

The Ivory Coast international has already attracted offers from Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain, and it is the latter who are believed to be the favourites in the race.

But with Los Blancos now ready to cool the pursuit of Antonio Rudiger due to high salary demands, the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy will instead switch focus to Kessie, with hopes of landing him on a free transfer ahead of the summer.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG

08.00 GMT: Barcelona have left Dani Alves out of their Europa League squad but Ousmane Dembele remains registered despite being told to leave the club in January due to the stalemate over his contract.

Alves was one of four signings at Barca last month, along with Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but UEFA regulations only allow clubs to add three more players to their European squads midseason.

Head coach Xavi Hernandez has also had to omit youngsters Abde Ezzalzouli and Ferran Jutgla from his plans in the Europa League. Neither player was registered at the start of the season and they do not count as youth players because they have not been at the club long enough.

Dembele does remain eligible to represent the club in Europe, though, despite reports Barca would rescind his contract after he failed to agree a move away from Camp Nou in January.

Dembele is out of contract in June and, given the failure to reach an agreement to sign an extension, Barca told him he had to find a new club before Jan. 31.

However, the transfer window closed with Dembele still at Barca and Xavi must now decide how to use him between now and the summer. He has been left out of the match day squad for the last two matches.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Real Madrid, Internazionale and AC Milan are tracking defender William Saliba, according to Calciomercato. It is reported that the LaLiga side enquired with Arsenal over his availability during the January transfer window, with the club currently looking for reinforcements in defence. The 20-year-old centre-back is on loan at Marseille where he has been a key feature of the Ligue 1 side's season so far, and he has even caught the attention of legendary defender Paolo Maldini who has added him to Milan's shortlist as a potential target in the summer.

- Fenerbahce have made an offer to sign Diego Costa on a free transfer until the end of the season, reports Ekrem Konur. Costa, 33, has recently become a free agent after winning the league title in Brazil with Atletico Mineiro, and despite reports of interest from LaLiga, he could now decide whether to make the switch to the Turkish Super Lig.

- The Daily Star writes that Chelsea are considering activating the clause to sign Saul Niguez on a permanent deal. The 27-year-old midfielder is on loan from Atletico Madrid, and after a tough start to life at Stamford Bridge, his recent upturn in form is beginning to win over the Blues' hierarchy, with them now considering paying the £30 million to see his move become permanent.

- Napoli will make a decision over the future of Kalidou Koulibaly in the next transfer window, according to Calciomercato. The 30-year-old centre-back is seen as a key part of the squad, but with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2023, the Serie A club's hierarchy are keen to not face a repeat of the Lorenzo Insigne situation, which saw them lose a star player on a free transfer to MLS side Toronto FC. It is reported that if Koulibaly fails to agree to a new deal, Napoli will look to offload him. The Senegal international has previously been linked with Manchester United.

- The Times writes that Manchester City are confident of reaching an agreement over a new contract for Bernardo Silva. It is understood that positive talks have been held with the 27-year-old attacking midfielder's representatives, and despite reports that he wanted to leave last summer, his heavy involvement in Pep Guardiola's success this season has triggered a shift that now sees him want to remain at the Etihad Stadium.

- Manchester United turned down the chance to sign Boubacar Kamara in January, according to Fabrizio Romano. After failing to sign Denis Zakaria and Julian Alvarez, it is reported that the Old Trafford hierarchy also passed on the 22-year-old Marseille midfielder due to plans of acquiring a new manager in the summer.

- Sebastian Blanco will stick with the Portland Timbers as the free agent is close to finalizing a new deal, according to ESPN's Jeff Carlisle. The 33-year-old Argentine midfielder's contract had expired after the end of the MLS season, but now looks to stay with the Cascadia side. He joined the team in 2017.