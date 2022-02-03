The 2022 January transfer window is closed but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea face defensive crunch

Alarm bells are ringing at Stamford Bridge for Thomas Tuchel after the Chelsea manager is reported to have requested funds from the board ahead of a looming summer revamp, according to the Mirror.

The Blues have made little progress as they have sought to reach a conclusion to multiple contract sagas as Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Andreas Christensen have all yet to renew terms.

Rudiger, 28, was earlier reported to have been disappointed with Chelsea's opening offer, and his precarious status has seen the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain circle for his signature.

For Azpilicueta, 32, and 25-year-old Christensen, Chelsea's lack of progress has seen Barcelona begin to monitor the situation.

With there now being concern over the possibility of losing all three centre-backs, that would leave Tuchel without a trio that have made a combined 53 Premier League appearances this season, which would be an issue that would require significant investment to solve.

Chelsea could see three defensive specialists leave at the end of the season. Visionhaus/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- AC Milan are prepared to part ways with €20 million to reach an agreement with Lille for Renato Sanches, but they must negotiate with his representatives to find a deal that includes a lower salary, according to Rudy Galetti. The Rossoneri had been pursuing the 24-year-old midfielder throughout January, but walked away from the negotiations late-on due to high salary demands. The Serie A club will now look to open talks again with Jorge Mendes in a bid to agree personal terms.

- Fabrizio Romano reveals that Phil Jones will remain at Manchester United until the end of the season. Jones, 29, last featured for the Red Devils during the 1-0 Premier League defeat with Wolves, and despite reports of Turkish side Trabzonspor making an approach for him, he has received no new proposals since turning down a move to Bordeaux.

- Andres Herrera is set to join River Plate after a deal was agreed with San Lorenzo, reports Cesar Luis Merlo. The 23-year-old joins for a fee of $2.5million, with Los Millionarios taking a 70% share in his services. He is set to be announced on Friday by the Argentine Primera Division champions.

- Ismael Bennacer is set to reach a four-year extension on his current terms with AC Milan, reports Calciomercato. The club have been looking to tie down key players to new deals throughout the season, and it looks as though the 24-year-old midfielder will join Theo Hernandez as the latest star to pen new terms. It is reported that he will earn €3m per season.

- Flamengo and Benfica remain in talks over a deal for Everton, who is keen to make the switch to Rio de Janeiro. The 25-year-old winger is pushing to join the Brazilian side, according to Rudy Galetti, though recent reports suggest that Benfica have set €15m as their asking price. Everton has made 16 appearances in Liga NOS this season, scoring two goals and assisting another three.