Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta (l) and Antonio Rudiger (r), as well as Andreas Christensen, are all out of contract at the end of the season. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The 2022 January transfer window is closed but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea face defensive crunch

Alarm bells are ringing at Stamford Bridge for Thomas Tuchel after the Chelsea manager is reported to have requested funds from the board ahead of a looming summer revamp, according to the Mirror.

The Blues have made little progress as they have sought to reach a conclusion to multiple contract sagas as Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Andreas Christensen have all yet to renew terms.

Rudiger, 28, was earlier reported to have been disappointed with Chelsea's opening offer, and his precarious status has seen the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain circle for his signature.

For Azpilicueta, 32, and 25-year-old Christensen, Chelsea's lack of progress has seen Barcelona begin to monitor the situation.

With there now being concern over the possibility of losing all three centre-backs, that would leave Tuchel without a trio that have made a combined 53 Premier League appearances this season, which would be an issue that would require significant investment to solve.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG

08.42 GMT: Brentford manager Thomas Frank has described Christian Eriksen as potentially the club's "greatest signing ever."

Eriksen has signed a contract with the Bees until the end of the season, making a remarkable return to football just seven months after suffering an on-field cardiac arrest during his country's opening game of Euro 2020 in June against Finland, where he received life-saving treatment on the pitch.

The midfielder has not played a match since then, and while Frank revealed that the former Tottenham player will still be unavailable for "a few weeks" until they "know a bit more" about his condition, he hailed the signing.

"We got over the line," Frank said. "He is potentially the greatest signing ever for the club. "It is going to be an unbelievable day, the day he steps on to the pitch. We all saw what happed to him. It was crazy. To see him out on the pitch soon will be a good day."

Eriksen had been out of contract since he left Inter Milan due to not being permitted to compete in Serie A after being fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, a type of pacemaker that can prevent fatal cardiac arrests.

08.00 GMT: Ralf Rangnick has urged Paul Pogba to "show up" for Manchester United during the final months of his contract.

Pogba is back in the squad for the FA Cup fourth round tie against Middlesbrough of Friday (stream LIVE at 2:55 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in the U.S.) after nearly three months on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

Out of contract at the end of the season, he will be a free agent in the summer but Rangnick has told the French player he should be motivated to find his best form.

"I'm happy to have him back in the squad as I said he might be playing from the start [against Middlesbrough]," Rangnick told a news conference on Thursday.

"It's up to him now. His contract is expiring in the summer and if in the end he would like to stay or go somewhere else he has to show up.

"It's not only in the interest for us as a club but it's in his personal interest that he plays and performs at the highest possible level in the next couple of weeks."

Sources have told ESPN that United have not been informed that Pogba will definitely leave Old Trafford in the summer but there is significant interest in the 28-year-old from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- AC Milan are prepared to part ways with €20 million to reach an agreement with Lille for Renato Sanches, but they must negotiate with his representatives to find a deal that includes a lower salary, according to Rudy Galetti. The Rossoneri had been pursuing the 24-year-old midfielder throughout January, but walked away from the negotiations late-on due to high salary demands. The Serie A club will now look to open talks again with Jorge Mendes in a bid to agree personal terms.

- Fabrizio Romano reveals that Phil Jones will remain at Manchester United until the end of the season. Jones, 29, last featured for the Red Devils during the 1-0 Premier League defeat with Wolves, and despite reports of Turkish side Trabzonspor making an approach for him, he has received no new proposals since turning down a move to Bordeaux.

- Andres Herrera is set to join River Plate after a deal was agreed with San Lorenzo, reports Cesar Luis Merlo. The 23-year-old joins for a fee of $2.5million, with Los Millionarios taking a 70% share in his services. He is set to be announced on Friday by the Argentine Primera Division champions.

- Ismael Bennacer is set to reach a four-year extension on his current terms with AC Milan, reports Calciomercato. The club have been looking to tie down key players to new deals throughout the season, and it looks as though the 24-year-old midfielder will join Theo Hernandez as the latest star to pen new terms. It is reported that he will earn €3m per season.

- Flamengo and Benfica remain in talks over a deal for Everton, who is keen to make the switch to Rio de Janeiro. The 25-year-old winger is pushing to join the Brazilian side, according to Rudy Galetti, though recent reports suggest that Benfica have set €15m as their asking price. Everton has made 16 appearances in Liga NOS this season, scoring two goals and assisting another three.