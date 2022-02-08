Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is being watched by several sides. Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Milinkovic-Savic eyed by Man Utd, PSG, Juve

Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, and Juventus are all interested in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Calciomercato.

The Serie A side want to get €80 million as a transfer fee, with the Serbia international impressing but reportedly wanting to move on as his deal runs until 2024.

For Manchester United, the move could be viewed as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, who is set to leave the club himself in the summer. The Frenchman is out of contract in the summer could leave as a free agent. Milinkovic-Savic is viewed as a player in a similar mold, able to make the runs of an attacking midfielder while having the stature to play more defensively when required.

PSG have often changed their midfielders this season, playing each of Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Danilo Pereira and Idrissa Gueye. There are reports that they could look to move some of those players on, with the 26-year-old Milinkovic-Savic able to fill in.

As for Juventus, the January window saw them invest heavily, signing both €70m-Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria. Zakaria, who signed from Borussia Monchengladbach for €5m, was the first midfield signing in an overhaul reportedly planned by Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri. However, with Milinkovic-Savic on the radar, there could be more reinforcements to come.

LIVE BLOG

13.30 GMT: Xherdan Shaqiri left Liverpool six months ago to join Lyon, and now he looks set to move to MLS.

12.40 GMT -- ICYMI -- Manchester United have been named the club with the biggest transfer losses in the last decade, splashing out more than €1 billion ($1.14bn) on players.

A study published by Switzerland-based independent research group CIES Football Observatory revealed United had a net spend of €1.075bn since 2012, spending €1.545bn on transfers while making €470m back in player sales.

United broke the Premier League transfer record to sign Paul Pogba in 2016 for £89.5m ($120.89m) but are set to make no return on the midfielder, who has failed to meet expectations and can leave for free at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Other costly yet unsuccessful signings include Anthony Martial, signed for £36m in 2015, and Donny van de Beek, who cost the club £40m in 2020. Both players left on loan last month, for Sevilla and Everton, respectively.

Their local rivals Manchester City came second with a net spend of €984m, splashing out more than United with €1.699bn but bringing in €715m from sales.

Paris Saint-Germain were third with a net spend of €941m.

12.16 GMT: Barcelona chief executive officer Ferran Reverter has resigned, with sources telling ESPN that the club's sponsorship deal with Spotify was the latest in a series of contentious issues between the CEO and president Joan Laporta.

Reverter had been seen as a key member of Laporta's management team since taking up the position in July, as Barca look to restructure their finances and deal with the club's €1.35 billion debt.

A statement on Barcelona's website on Tuesday cited "personal and family reasons" for Reverter's exit, which will come into effect as soon as a new CEO is appointed. However, sources told ESPN that Reverter had disagreed with Laporta over a number of issues ever since he took the job at Camp Nou.

The agreement with Spotify was seen as the last straw, sources said.

12.00 GMT: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has never been shy about the fact that he likes to keep himself in peak physical condition, but the AC Milan striker's latest reminder of the sheer level of conditioning it takes to still be playing in Serie A at the age of 40 has really made an impact.

One of Ibrahimovic's regular posts on social media showing his workout routines went viral this week when the Sweden international shared a video of himself undergoing a particularly gruelling workout.

Given Ibra's inspiring efforts, it's probably no surprise that he is considering staying on for another season even though his contract at Milan expires in the summer.

With eight goals in 19 club appearances this season, Ibrahimovic is certainly making a good case for a new deal.

11.00 GMT: Did Man City waste £100m on signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa?

10.10 GMT: Karim Benzema is feeling "threatened" by reports that Real Madrid hope to sign both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland and wants to meet with president Florentino Perez to discuss the club's summer plans, according to the French magazine Onze.

ESPN has reported that Mbappe is Madrid's "absolute priority" for the next window, when his Paris Saint-Germain contract is due to expire. Madrid are also keen on Borussia Dortmund's Haaland and have the funds to get both deals done -- and that, Onze reports, has left Benzema wondering where he fits in.

The France forward, 34, has been in the form of his life this season, with 17 goals already in LaLiga. Onze claims that Benzema is unconcerned with the Mbappe links -- as the pair have linked up well at international level -- but is troubled by the possible signing of Haaland.

The magazine reports that Benzema wants to meet club president Perez next month to talk about a new contract himself, with his deal up in 2023.

08.43 GMT: Valencia are in talks to sign Spanish striker Joselu as a free agent this summer, according to AS.

The 31-year-old, whose contract with Deportivo Alaves expires on June 30, has scored 11 goals in 23 games and is a target of several clubs.

Valencia owner Peter Lim has reportedly given the green light for the club to begin negotiations with the player.

Los Che will need to strengthen their attack this summer with Uruguay striker Maxi Lopez expected to leave.

- LaLiga on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

08.00 GMT: Manchester United are in talks with Flamengo about turning Andreas Pereira's loan move into a permanent transfer, sources have told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

The Brazilian side had a £6.7m offer for Pereira, 26, rejected in January, but have returned to the negotiating table hoping to seal a deal for the midfielder.

Sources have told ESPN that United are close to accepting an offer of around £10m with an additional sell-on clause.

Pereira has impressed at Flamengo since joining on loan in August. Sources have told ESPN he is keen to make a permanent move away from Old Trafford following other loan stints at Granada, Valencia and Lazio.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Luke Thrower)

- Chelsea are not willing to make a new contract offer to defender Andreas Christensen, according to Ekrem Konur. The 25-year-old is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer, with the report claiming that Barcelona are currently in advanced talks with the centre-back over a free transfer in the summer.

- West Ham United are interested in Rangers' Calvin Bassey, says Football Insider. The 22-year-old, who can play both left-back and centre-back, is said to be on the Hammers' radar for the summer as part of their search for a new left-footed defender.

- Juventus are eyeing a move for AS Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo, reports Calciomercato. The 22-year-old's deal expires in 2024, though there are talks of an extension that could put an end to the transfer links. Though, should he not extend, the Bianconeri are interested in making a move in the summer.

- Manchester City are monitoring a move for Boca Juniors duo Exequiel Zeballos and Valentín Barco, reports Ekrem Konur. Zeballos, 19, is a versatile forward that has become a first-team regular since making the step up from the academy in 2020. Barco, 17, is a left-back that made the jump to senior football in 2021, with a deal that runs until 2023.

- Internazionale could move on defender Stefan de Vrij in the summer, reports Tuttosport. The 30-year-old's deal expires in 2023, with plans to extend the contract beyond that point. However, with only one year left on it in the summer, if an agreement cannot be reached then the Nerazzuri could move him on. Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Bremer (Torino), and Luiz Felipe (Lazio) are all being considered as potential replacements. Another candidate, Zinho Vanheusden, is on loan at Genoa.