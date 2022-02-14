Don Hutchison can't understand how Barcelona will be able to land the signature of Erling Haaland. (1:01)

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barca and Chelsea want De Ligt

Juventus could face a fight to keep hold of defender Matthijs de Ligt in the summer, with Barcelona ready to battle Chelsea as they look to tempt him to Camp Nou, according to Calciomercato.

De Ligt, 22, will enter the final two years of his contract at the end of the season and, with the Serie A club yet to begin contract talks, Xavi Hernandez's Blaugrana are the latest team to join Chelsea in the race for his signature.

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri wants to make De Ligt a leader within the Bianconeri as he looks to rebuild the Italian giants, but is reportedly open to moving the Netherlands international on if contract negotiations with the player's agent, Mino Raiola, don't go smoothly.

Despite their financial issues, Barcelona are reportedly ready to offer a fee of €75 million for the centre-back, which the Old Lady will seriously consider as it would see them recoup all of the money they paid to sign him from Ajax Amsterdam back in 2019.

LIVE BLOG

09.13 GMT: ICYMI - Arsenal have agreed terms to sign United States international goalkeeper Matt Turner from the New England Revolution, pending the successful completion of a medical.

Turner is set to join Arsenal in summer, allowing him to remain with the Revs for the start of the 2022 MLS regular season. It will also keep travel to a minimum for Turner for the remainder of World Cup qualifying.

Sources told ESPN last month that Arsenal and Turner had agreed to terms ahead of the move, and now the MLS club have announced that there is an agreement in place for his transfer.

08.55 GMT: AC Milan are top of the Serie A table after this weekend and are looking to complete contract extensions for midfielder Ismael Bennacer and striker Rafael Leao, says Fabrizio Romano.

Milan announced a renewal for left-back Theo Hernandez last week and want the pair to follow suit.

The club are also keen to bring in a new centre-back in the summer, with Lille's Sven Botman a priority target who is likely to be available.

08.30 GMT: Barcelona have made extending Gavi and Ronald Araujo's contracts a priority following the closing of the January transfer window, according to sources, who concede they have both outgrown their existing deals.

Initial talks between Barca and the players' respective representatives have revealed some differences in terms of expectations, but there's a desire from all parties to reach an agreement as soon as possible.

Sources close to Gavi and Araujo, whose terms expire in 2023, confirm several top European clubs have made contact with regard to a possible transfer. ESPN revealed in November that Liverpool and Manchester United are tracking Araujo. However, both players have made it clear they want to stay at Camp Nou -- although they also want to be compensated in relation to their new status at the club.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Arsenal are monitoring Armando Broja as they seek to add a striker to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Football London reveals. The 20-year-old Chelsea forward has enjoyed an impressive campaign on loan at Southampton and has reportedly caught the eye of Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

- Liverpool continue to be interested in the signature of West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen, according to the Mirror. It is reported that Jurgen Klopp remains an admirer of the 25-year-old, as uncertainty continues to grow over the contract situation of Mohamed Salah. Bowen is enjoying some of his best form of his career this season, scoring eight goals including the opener in West Ham's 2-2 draw with Leicester City on Sunday.

- Atletico Madrid are plotting a move for RB Bragantino forward Artur, according to Ekrem Konur. The 23-year-old contributed 20 goals in 28 league starts in the Brasileiro Serie A last season, with his impressive attacking play beginning to catch the eye of clubs across Europe. He has also represented Brazil at youth level.

- Napoli have been working to find a replacement for MLS-bound Lorenzo Insigne and have identified Barcelona's Memphis Depay as a target for the summer. That's according to Calciomercato, which writes that the clubs are close to reaching a full agreement over the move, though there is still work to be done to convince the 28-year-old forward to make the switch to Serie A.

- Liverpool are ready to prepare contract talks with James Milner, with there being no chance of him retiring beyond this season. Speaking after the 1-0 win against Burnley on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp said: "The club will be in talks with Milner, so we will see. There is no chance that Milly will retire." The 36-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, but has still played a part in the Reds' campaign so far, making 24 appearances.