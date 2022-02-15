The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PSG, Juve hover as Pogba unsure over Man United future

Paris Saint-Germain are set to make a contract offer to Paul Pogba, according to the Daily Mail, however the midfielder is not ruling out staying at Manchester United.

The 28-year-old's deal at Old Trafford expires in the summer, with the France international reportedly ready to wait until the end of the season to make a decision over his future. PSG are keen to add Pogba to their star-studded squad should he become a free agent, but could face competition.

Pogba made the switch to United from Juventus for £89.3 million in 2016, winning two League Cups and a Europa League since. But the midfielder has struggled slightly this season, missing a portion of the campaign through injury.

Calciomercato claims that Juve are ready to lure Pogba back to Serie A as Max Allegri looks to rebuild the Bianconeri, having already spent €70m on striker Dusan Vlahovic and €5m on midfielder Denis Zakaria in January.

Pogba, who earns around £300,000-a-week, will have plenty of options, though his performances on the pitch and the results of Manchester United in the Premier League may have a big say on which club he plays for next season.

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG

09.44 GMT: Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is in demand as his contract expires in the summer, but the Germany international insists the ball is in the club's court over a renewal.

Rudiger, 28, is on around £90,000-a-week and wants a raise to £225,000-a-week to stay, with Real Madrid, Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain interested if he departs.

"I feel great here, I have always said it. I think the way I play you can see that I'm happy here," he told The Athletic. "But there are also other people who have to make decisions."

09.24 GMT: Carlo Ancelotti says winger Gareth Bale will leave Real Madrid this summer.

Bale, 32, moved from Tottenham for €100m in 2013 and has spent nine years at the Bernabeu, though he has come in for criticism in recent years.

"I have a good relationship with him and the rest of the players," Ancelotti told a news conference. "Personal relationships are strong when everyone shows respect and he has always done that and has never let me down in that regard.

"In the past, he hasn't had great motivation, but he wants to end things here in a good way. Bale has helped this club to win the Champions League, Copa del Rey and signing off on a high here would be good for his career."

09.03 GMT: Brazilian club Atletico-MG are close to reaching an agreement to sell their rising star Savinho to City Football Group, according to Globo Esporte.

City Group will pay an initial €6.5m for the Brazilian winger, who will turn 18 in April. Atletico Mineiro will receive a percentage of his future transfer fee if he is sold.

A Brazil under-20 international, Savinho made his debut with Atletico at the age of 16 and made four appearances last season for the first team.

Among his possible destinations are French club Troyes and Belgian second division side Lommel SK.

08.43 GMT: Manchester United have added Christopher Nkunku to their list of summer targets after interim manager Ralf Rangnick urged the club to step up their interest in the RB Leipzig midfielder, sources told ESPN's Mark Ogden.

United, who are aiming to hire a permanent successor to former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the end of the season, have prioritised the midfield department for strengthening due to the expectation that Paul Pogba will leave Old Trafford as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of June.

Nkunku, 24, has scored 19 goals and registered 13 assists in 31 appearances at Leipzig this season and is regarded by many as one of the best emerging players in the Bundesliga.

His performances in Germany since leaving Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 -- when he signed for Leipzig while Rangnick was the club's director of football -- have attracted the attention of Europe's leading clubs including Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal.

But sources have said that United's interest has only emerged since Rangnick arrived at Old Trafford in December and reviewed the club's list of potential signings.

08.00 GMT: Crystal Palace are worried about Wilfried Zaha leaving at the end of the season as he has given no indication that he will sign a new contract, the Daily Mail reports.

Zaha, 29, has a deal at Selhurst Park that runs until the end of the 2022-23 season, meaning Palace may have to consider a transfer this summer if they are unable to convince their star player to extend his stay.

The Ivory Coast international has come close to leaving before, most notably in 2019 when Arsenal and Everton were both keen to sign him, only to be put off by the £80m transfer fee that Palace wanted.

Zaha has in the past made clear his desire to play Champions League football but, as he turns 30 in November, this summer could be his last chance to join a club competing in Europe's top competition.

play 1:14 Michallik has big worries about Bayern Munich's defending Janusz Michallik is heavily critical of Bayern Munich's defending after a 4-2 loss to Bochum.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Luke Thrower)

- Bayern Munich are set to open talks with Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer over new contracts, according to Nicolo Schira. The pair are out of contract in 2023 and are still regular first-team starters for the Bavarian side.

- Chelsea are eyeing a move for Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu, says Ekrem Konur. The Blues are set to lose Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta as free agents in the summer, with the 25-year-old viewed as a potential replacement. The Turkey international has been a consistent starter for the Foxes, playing in their FA Cup victory over Chelsea last season.

- Arsenal are scouting Atletico Mineiro wonderkid Savio, reports Ekrem Konur. The 17-year-old winger has recently broken into the first team and, with his contract expiring in 2023, the Gunners are said to be monitoring the youngster.

- Real Madrid are targeting Villarreal defender Juan Foyth in the summer, according to Calciomercato. The 24-year-old former Tottenham player has impressed for the LaLiga side, winning the Europa League on loan with the club last season. The Argentina international signed for around €17m in the summer, signing a deal until 2026.

- AS Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to leave the club at the end of the season, reports Calciomercato. The former Manchester United and Arsenal playmaker is a free agent in the summer and the report claims that Jose Mourinho is unlikely to renew the 33-year-old's contract.