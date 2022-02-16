The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Liverpool want in on race for Mbappe

Liverpool are beginning their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe ahead of a potential summer move with Jurgen Klopp using his relationship with the France international to tempt him to Anfield, reports Sport.

Despite Real Madrid president Florentino Perez looking to convince the 23-year-old to make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu, the latest suggests that his future is still undecided. Mbappe was the difference for Paris Saint-Germain, netting a late winner as they gained the advantage in their Champions League knockout clash with the LaLiga leaders. It now seems the France star will have more offers to consider as he nears the end of his contract.

Mbappe is reported to be attracted to Liverpool's project, enticed by the opportunity to create an era-defining team that can immediately win multiple major competitions over being the main piece in a rebuild.

The report adds that PSG are preparing an astronomical offer to persuade their star man to remain at the Parc des Princes, but it's beginning to look like a long shot to get Mbappe to stay in Paris with so many top teams circling for his signature.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United cooled their interest in Christopher Nkunku in January and could abandon their pursuit to sign him in favour of acquiring a No. 9, reveals Bild. The club began negotiations with RB Leipzig during the winter window for the versatile 24-year-old midfielder who can also play as a forward, but the Premier League side may now look to add new talent in other positions.

- Pep Guardiola is preparing a summer swoop for West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen, according to Ekrem Konur. The 25-year-old's continued form since joining the Hammers from Hull City in January 2020 has seen a number of clubs begin to enquire about his services, and he was most recently linked with Liverpool. He has contributed to 16 goals in 25 Premier League appearances this season.

- Paul Pogba is open to remaining in the Premier League should he receive an offer when his contract expires in the summer, reports the Telegraph. The 28-year-old France international midfielder has been linked with PSG and Real Madrid in recent months, but United could now face the reality of losing him to a domestic rival.

- Juventus are ready to resume contract negotiations with Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala, according to Calciomercato. It is reported that the Serie A club are confident of reaching a deal with both players after confirming the signings of Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria, with the two moves signaling their intent to rebuild quickly. Dybala, 28, has seen his contract saga play out since last summer, though is now into the final four months of his deal. The 33-year-old Cuadrado is also a priority for Massimiliano Allegri's side to renew.

- Federico Bernardeschi has been offered to AC Milan, as time continues to run down on his contract with Juventus, reports Rudy Galetti. The 28-year-old winger currently earns €4 million per year, though recent talks with the Bianconeri saw them looking to reduce his salary. The report adds that his representatives have contacted Milan, with hopes of securing a deal in what would see him make the switch to the San Siro on a free transfer.