The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United, Real, PSG on alert as Rudiger talks stall

There are currently no talks ongoing between Chelsea and Antonio Rudiger over a new contract, reports Sky Sports.

The 28-year-old's deal at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season, with discussions taking place last month but no improved official contract offer from the Blues to keep the defender on past the summer.

The report says that Real Madrid and PSG are said to be keen on a move for the Germany international, while adding that Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is a "long term admirer."

Rudiger has become a key player at the back for Chelsea, with his aggressive defensive style fitting the system introduced with the arrival of Thomas Tuchel. The defender was heavily involved in Chelsea's Champions League victory last summer, with the Super Cup and Club World Cup shortly following for the Blues.

Real Madrid are reported to be in discussions with the player's representatives over a pre-contract agreement, with Los Blancos yet to fully replace the void left by Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane departing last year.

PSG are also interested, though the report claims that an uncertain future for manager Mauricio Pochettino may have complicated any potential deal. The Ligue 1 giants have made use of the free transfer market wisely before, signing Ramos, Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Donnarumma last summer.

A potential move to Premier League rivals Man United for Rudiger could also be on the cards, with Rangnick set to become an advisor at the end of the season to help the club rebuild.

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG

10.46 GMT: Barcelona spent €55m to sign Ferran Torres from Man City in January.

play 1:18 Ferran Torres 'needs to forget' subpar play in Barca's Europa League draw Sid Lowe says Ferran Torres needs to quickly move on mentally from missing multiple chances in Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Napoli in Europa League.

10.03 GMT: Torino central defender Bremer is in talks with Bayern Munich, according to Sport1.

Bremer, 24, is ready to make the step up and has a contract with Torino until 2024. Bayern view the Brazilian as an alternative to Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, who is available on a free transfer in the summer, as they seek to replace Niklas Sule, who will join Borussia Dortmund once his contract expires at the end of the season.

The report suggests Bremer may cost around €15m to sign.

09.25 GMT: Roma are expected to make a fresh attempt to sign Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka this summer, sources have told ESPN's James Olley.

Jose Mourinho made a concerted effort to bring the 29-year-old to Italy last summer only for the two clubs to fail to reach an agreement and Mourinho was quickly made aware Arsenal would not consider letting Xhaka leave in January either, given the absence of Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny at the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, there is optimism a deal could be struck at the end of the season with sources claiming Xhaka remains open to a move and is particularly interested in working with Mourinho. The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham boss has this week moved to reject criticism of his tenure amid reports he could be sacked before the season is out with Roma currently seventh in Serie A.

Sources claim he is already planning his summer transfer strategy which involves a move for Xhaka, who has a contract at Arsenal until 2024 with an option for a further year.

The Gunners valued Xhaka at €25m prior to extending his deal and are in a good negotiating position given the length of his contract. It remains to be seen whether Roma are willing to get closer to a valuation in that region, having indicated in previous talks that they would pay around €18m -- but it won't be for the lack of trying from Mourinho.

09.01 GMT: Nigeria and former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo says he would grab a chance to return to the Premier League 'with both hands', and told ESPN that he would support the Red Devils 'till death'.

Ighalo, now with Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal, was the first Nigerian to play for United when he went there on loan in 2020, even taking a pay cut to move to the club he'd supported since childhood. He played in 12 league fixtures, but made his mark in the Europa League and FA Cup before COVID-19 cut his deal short.

Winning trophies was not something he experienced at Manchester United, despite the club's rich and trophy-laden history, but he looks back at his time there with pride.

Ighalo told ESPN: "In years to come, you need something to show your children... I have been talking to my children about Manchester United, the experience. I left Old Trafford with pride, with my head up, because it was my dream team and not everybody's dream comes to pass. Mine came to pass so every day of my life, I'm grateful.

"To be the first Nigerian to play there and so far the only Nigerian, those are great achievements for me and I did well so I'm happy for that."

08.00 GMT: New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner said he's "not concerned" about what his pending move to Arsenal might mean for his spot on the United States national team.

Turner is set to officially join the Gunners this summer, meaning he'll play around 20 games with the Revs before his departure. Once he arrives in London, he'll face a steep climb to unseat incumbent goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Speaking to reporters via Zoom on MLS Media Day, Turner mentioned that U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter was a "big supporter" of his move to Arsenal, and he remains confident that he'll maintain his place in the U.S. side, where he is battling Manchester City keeper Zack Steffen for the starting spot.

"At the end of the day, it's going to be how I continue to progress," he said. "[I'll] play in almost 20 games in the early parts of the season, and then get the move overseas and get to work in understanding a new culture, a new way of life, a different league, quality players from top to bottom that will really help me."

play 1:11 Moreno: PSG is Mbappe's team, not Messi's or Neymar's Ale Moreno showers Kylian Mbappe with praise after his performance in Paris Saint-Germain's 1-0 win over Real Madrid in Champions League.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Luke Thrower)

- PSG have made a new contract offer to Kylian Mbappe that would make him the best-paid player in the world, according to the Independent. The 23-year-old's deal with PSG is set to expire in the summer, with Real Madrid heavily linked with a move on a free transfer. However, PSG believe the France international is a key part of their project and are reportedly ready to hand him a deal worth close to €1 million-a-week.

- Manchester City's move for young Brazilian winger Savinho is entering its final stages, says Fabrizio Romano. The 17-year-old is set to make the switch to Manchester for €6.5m from Atletico Mineiro, with a medical set for the coming days along with an official announcement.

- Newcastle United are interested in Stade Rennais winger Jeremy Doku, according to the Newcastle Chronicle. The 19-year-old Belgium international has struggled with injuries this season in Ligue 1, suffering knocks to both his knee and hamstring that has ruled him out of action. The winger has been set for big things in the future, already being capped 10 times for his country.

- Ligue 1 side Nice are interested in Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki, reports Foot Mercato. The 18-year-old's deal expires in 2023, with a lack of minutes and struggles with injury restricting his game time this season, meaning a potential move away for the attacking midfielder could be on the cards.

- Newcastle have joined PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus in the race to sign Paul Pogba, says Ekrem Konur. The Manchester United playmaker is out of contract at Man United in the summer, so he is potentially free to join another club if he doesn't extend his current deal. PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus have all been previously linked, while the Magpies are said to be interested as they look to build upon their recent financial power under new ownership.