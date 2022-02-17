The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Top clubs circling as Rudiger talks stall

There are currently no talks ongoing between Chelsea and Antonio Rudiger over a new contract, reports Sky Sports.

The 28-year-old's deal at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season, with discussions taking place last month but no improved official contract offer from the Blues to keep the defender on past the summer.

The report says that Real Madrid and PSG are said to be keen on a move for the Germany international, while adding that Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is said to be a "long term admirer" of Rudiger.

Rudiger has become a key player at the back for Chelsea, with his aggressive defensive style fitting the system introduced with the arrival of Thomas Tuchel. The defender was heavily involved in Chelsea's Champions League victory last summer, with the Super Cup and Club World Cup shortly following for the Blues.

Real Madrid are said to be in discussions with the player's representatives over a pre-contract agreement, with Los Blancos yet to fully replace the void left by Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane leaving last year.

PSG are also said to be interested, though the report claims that an uncertain future for manager Mauricio Pochettino may have complicated any potential deal. The Ligue 1 giants have made use of the free transfer market wisely before, signing Ramos, Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Donnarumma last summer.

A potential move to Premier League rivals Man United could also be on the cards, with Rangnick set to become an advisor at the end of the season to help the club rebuild.

- PSG have made a new contract proposal to Kylian Mbappe that would make him the best paid football player in the world, according to the Independent.

The 23-year-old's contract with PSG is set to expire in the summer, with Real Madrid heavily linked with a move on a free transfer. However, the club believes the France international is a key part of their project and reportedly ready to offer a new deal worth close to £1 million-a-week.

- Manchester City's move for young winger Savinho is entering its final stages, says Fabrizio Romano.

The 17-year-old is set to make the switch to Manchester for €6.5m from Atletico Mineiro, with a medical set for the coming days along with an official announcement.

- Newcastle United are interested in Stade Rennais winger Jeremy Doku, according to the Newcastle Chronicle.

The 19-year-old Belgium international has struggled with injuries this season in Ligue 1, suffering knocks to both his knee and hamstring that has ruled him out of action. The winger has been set for big things in the future, already being capped 10 times for his country.

- Ligue 1 side Nice are interested in Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki, reports Foot Mercato.

The 18-year-old's deal expires in 2023, with a lack of minutes and struggles with injury restricting his game time this season, meaning a potential move away for the attacking midfielder could be on the cards.

- Newcastle have joined PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus in the race to sign Paul Pogba, says Ekrem Konur.

The Manchester United playmaker is out of contract at Man United in the summer, so he is potentially free to join another club if he doesn't extend his current deal. PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus have all been previously linked, while the Magpies are said to be interested as they look to build upon their recent financial power under new ownership.