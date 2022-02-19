Ralf Rangnick says there was not a disagreement between Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo over captaincy issues. (0:34)

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: United happy to let Ronaldo walk

Manchester United are ready to part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of the season if he decides that he wants to leave Old Trafford.

The Daily Express reveals that the club will not stand in his way before the end of his two-year deal, with belief that his future depends on whether or not they qualify for Champions League football.

The 37-year-old striker broke one of the longest goal droughts of his career in the Red Devils' 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, but despite currently being in fourth position in the Premier League, Ralf Rangnick's side are under pressure from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur who are chasing with games in hand.

Ronaldo has scored nine goals in 21 league appearances this season.

- Manchester United are set to trigger Diogo Dalot's contract extension clause, reveals the Daily Star. The 22-year-old full-back has been in impressive form and, with just 15 months remaining on his current deal, the club are ready to extend his deal immediately at Old Trafford. Dalot has made 15 appearances in the Premier League this season.

- Eder Militao wants to remain at Real Madrid, according to Marca. The 24-year-old centre-back attracting interest from Chelsea recently, but the latest suggests that he wants to sign a new contract and continue his career at the Santiago Bernabeu. Militao has been a stalwart in Carlo Ancelotti's side this season, making 34 appearances across all competitions.

- Newcastle United are already considering activating the permanent option for Matt Targett, reports Rudy Galetti. Manager Eddie Howe acquired the 26-year-old left-back on loan during January, and after already impressing during his time at St. James' Park, he could now be set to stay beyond his initial loan spell.

- Barcelona are willing to offer Erling Haaland a €20 million per season salary package if he agrees to sign terms at Camp Nou. Sport writes that the LaLiga club are ready to trigger his release clause of €75m when it becomes active in the summer, and that they will also offer the 21-year-old striker a salary review once their financial situation improves.

- Plenty of speculation has surrounded the future of Noussair Mazraoui in recent weeks, and it looks as though Borussia Dortmund are ready to make a move for his services, according to Nicolo Schira. The Bundesliga club are prepared to offer the 24-year-old defender a four-year deal that would see him make the switch from Ajax Amsterdam at the end of the season. He has also been linked with Barcelona.