Transfer Talk: Manchester City's Bernardo Silva dreaming of Real Madrid move

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Could Silva leave Man City for Real?

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva could leave the club in the summer, with Calciomercato claiming that the midfielder is "dreaming" of a move to Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old's deal at the Etihad expires in 2025, with claims that the Portugal international wanted to leave the club last summer in search of different experiences.

Speaking on the situation back in December, Pep Guardiola said: "He [Bernardo Silva] wants to experience other countries, other leagues, other challenges for himself. It is normal, understandable. It didn't happen, thank god. We can enjoy him longer."

One side linked with a move last year was that of Atletico Madrid, offering the chance to play in LaLiga. And while that move didn't happen, another Madrid club may beckon, as the report adds that Silva has always wanted to play for Los Blancos.

Real are on the brink of a potential midfield change, with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric both in their early-to-mid 30s and approaching the last few years of their contracts at the Bernabeu.

The signing of Eduardo Camavinga suggested a look to the future in that department, while Silva could offer something different in the peak of his career.

The playmaker could make a big impact if he were to make the switch, especially if he carries over his early season form of seven goal involvements in 14 Premier League games.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Pep Guardiola has allowed Man City to go ahead with the contract extension of winger Raheem Sterling, reports Fabrizio Romano. Talks are set to continue between the club and agents, though City are said to want a decision soon, with the England international's deal expiring in 2023.

- AC Milan, Juventus and Internazionale are all interested in signing Barcelona striker Memphis Depay in the summer, says Sport. The 28-year-old joined the Blaugrana as a free transfer last summer, but the report claims that new boss Xavi Hernandez does not have room for him as part of his plans, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres pushing the Netherlands international further down the pecking order.

- Paris Saint-Germain and Man City are making their move in an attempt to sign Erling Haaland this summer, with Real Madrid already presenting a formal offer, according to Sport. The 21-year-old is said to have a €75 million release clause in his contract, alerting a number of sides to his potential signing this summer. PSG view the player as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe. who is also a target of Real Madrid, while Manchester City are said to be in talks with the player's father, who played for the club in his career.

- Arsenal and Barcelona are still interested in a move for striker Alvaro Morata in the summer, reports Calciomercato. The 29-year-old is currently on-loan at Serie A side Juventus, though after they signed Dusan Vlahovic in January, there was a suggestion that the striker could return to parent club Atletico Madrid. In that event, Barcelona and Arsenal were both pushing for a move, which didn't happen. However, the pair are still eyeing a potential move when he returns at the end of the season.

- Granada and Espanyol are ready to begin talks with Jose Callejon over a free transfer from Fiorentina in the summer, says Ekrem Konur. The former Real Madrid winger is a free agent in the summer, with his current deal expiring. Both LaLiga sides are said to be interested, with the potential to sign the 35-year-old on a pre-contract.