TOP STORY: Chelsea to return for Barca's Dembele

Chelsea have made contact with the representatives of Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele and are ready to go all in to tempt him to Stamford Bridge as a free agent in the summer, reports Sport.

The Blues last made an attempt to get a deal over the line for the 24-year-old winger in January, but that move -- that would have involved a transfer fee of around €20 million -- was shelved by the player and his representatives to allow Chelsea the chance to improve their salary offer in lieu of a fee.

And after cooling their interest in Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry, Chelsea are now keen to win the race for Dembele ahead of the likes of PSG, Juventus and Manchester United.

Dembele's future at Camp Nou has remained unclear for a number of months and, though he is willing to continue under Xavi, it looks certain that the France international will depart in the summer.

Speaking at a news conference before Barcelona's clash with Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, the Barcelona manager said: "He is an exemplary professional. As for the rest, let's see. His deal is up at the end of the season. All I can say is he is a player I really like."

Dembele moved to LaLiga from Borussia Dortmund for an initial €105m back in 2017 but has struggled with injury issues and has never reached his full potential in Spain.

08.35 GMT: Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is Barcelona's first choice to strengthen the team's defensive line next season, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Senegal international has not signed a contract extension with Napoli, with his current deal expiring in June 2023. Koulibaly, who started in Napoli's 4-2 loss to Barcelona in Thursday's Europa League round-of-16 return leg, is widely expected to leave the Italian outfit this summer.

Napoli demanded €70m from those clubs interested in Koulibaly last summer and reportedly turned down offers from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain for the 30-year-old. Barca are also considering other alternatives such as Chelsea centre-backs Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta, whose contracts expire this summer. However, Barca coach Xavi Hernandez's preferred choice remains Koulibaly.

08.00 GMT: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says that Alexandre Lacazette is acting "like someone who wants to stay" at the club after he forced a late goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over Wolves.

Lacazette, 30, is out of contract at the end of the season but has been the Gunners' stand-in captain ever since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of the role late last year. The Evening Standard reports that the striker and the club have put talks of a new deal on hold until the end of the season.

Arteta said postmatch, after Lacazette's stoppage-time shot was palmed into the net by Wolves keeper Jose Sa: "When I see our striker in the 85th minute, chasing a full-back in the corner flag, winning the ball back, playing, going, fighting, missing one chance, missing two chances, going again. What can I do?

"We don't know what is going to happen at the end of the season. What he needs to do is put aside that future. It is part of our game, we don't have contracts that run for 20 years. That's part of our job and we have to be conscious of that.

"There's nothing to tell him but to praise him, because every single day he behaves like someone that wants to stay with us."

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Manchester United are setting their sights on a move for Antonio Rudiger with doubts beginning to emerge over Harry Maguire, reports the Mirror. Maguire signed for the Red Devils in 2019 from Leicester City for a fee of £80m, but the Old Trafford hierarchy are not reportedly still not convinced by his performances since joining the club. Rudiger has been identified as the solution at centre-back, with the 28-year-old now into the final months of his contract at Chelsea. It is reported that United could be prepared to pay the Germany international up to £400,000-a-week.

- Multiple teams are preparing to battle for the signature of Lille forward Jonathan David, according to Calciomercato. Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and Newcastle United are three of the latest teams to enter the race for the 22-year-old, whose performances have caught the eye of teams across Europe. He has scored 12 goals in 21 league starts this season.

- Corinthians are ready to reignite their pursuit for Diego Costa with the 33-year-old striker failing to secure a move to a side in Europe, according to Ekrem Konur. The former Chelsea star recently won the Brasileiro Serie A title with Atletico Mineiro, and there is optimism from Corinthians and the player's camp that an agreement can be reached. Costa was previously linked with a move to Atalanta in Serie A.

- Atletico Madrid are keen to sign Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer, reports Calciomercato. The 31-year-old midfielder joined Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent from Liverpool last season, but he has struggled to settle in at the Parc des Princes. Newcastle, West Ham United and Aston Villa are also interested in securing his services.

- Barcelona are interested in acquiring Saul in the summer transfer window, according to Sport. The 27-year-old midfielder is currently on loan at Chelsea, though it isn't clear whether Blues boss Thomas Tuchel will activate the €40m option to make his loan from Atletico Madrid permanent. With the Blaugrana awaiting Atletico's obligatory payment of €40m to sign Antoine Griezmann permanently after his loan expires, Saul could be used as part of the deal.