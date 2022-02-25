Transfer Talk: Chelsea to go all in for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea to return for Barca's Dembele

Chelsea have made contact with the representatives of Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, and they are ready to go all in to tempt him to Stamford Bridge, reports Sport.

The Blues last made an attempt to get a deal over the line for the 24-year-old winger in January, but that move -- that would have involved a transfer fee -- was shelved by the player and his representatives to allow to Chelsea the chance to improve their salary offer in lieu of a fee. Dembele will be a free agent in the summer.

And after cooling their interest in Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry, Chelsea are now keen to win the race for the LaLiga star that includes Juventus and Manchester United.

Dembele's future at Camp Nou has remained unclear for a number of months, though some reports have previously suggested that he was willing to continue under Xavi.

Speaking at the press conference before Barcelona's clash with Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, the Barcelona manager said: "He is an exemplary professional. As for the rest, let's see. His deal is up at the end of the season. All I can say is he is a player I really like."

For Dembele, who now has just a matter of months before time expires on his Barcelona contract, it looks as though he will soon have an offer to consider from Chelsea as they line up a free transfer for the player who moved to LaLiga from Borussia Dortmund for £135 million back in 2017.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Multiple teams are preparing to battle for the signature of Jonathan David, according to Calciomercato. Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and Newcastle United are three of the latest teams to be in the race for the 22-year-old Lille forward, whose performances have caught the eye of teams across Europe. He has scored 12 goals in 21 league starts this season.

- Corinthians are ready to reignite their pursuit for Diego Costa with the 33-year-old failing to secure a move to a side in Europe, according to Ekrem Konur. The former Chelsea star recently won the Brasileiro Serie A title with Atletico Mineiro, and there is optimism from both sides that an agreement can be reached. Costa was previously linked with a move to Atalanta in Serie A.

- Atletico Madrid are keen to sign Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer, reports Calciomercato. The 31-year-old midfielder joined Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent from Liverpool last season, but he has struggled to settle in at the Parc des Princes. Newcastle, West Ham United and Aston Villa are also interested in securing his services.

- Barcelona are interested in acquiring Saul in the summer transfer window, according to Sport. The 27-year-old midfielder is currently on loan at Chelsea, though it isn't clear whether Blues boss Thomas Tuchel will activate the £34m option to make his loan from Atletico Madrid permanent. With the Blaugrana currently waiting for more funds from the deal that saw Antoine Griezmann return to Madrid from Barcelona on loan, Saul could be used as an asset to contribute towards the payment.

- Manchester United are setting their sights on a move for Antonio Rudiger with doubts beginning to emerge over Harry Maguire, reports the Mirror. Maguire signed for the Red Devils in 2019 from Leicester City for a fee of £80m, but the Old Trafford hierarchy are not reportedly still not convinced by his performances since joining the club. Rudiger has been identified as the solution at centre-back, with the 28-year-old now into the final months of his contract at Chelsea. It is reported that they could be prepared to pay the Germany international upto £400,000 per week.