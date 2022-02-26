The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Haaland to Real might have to wait until 2023

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer. However AS reports that the forward could stay until 2023, with Real Madrid ready to make a move next summer instead.

The report comes as the 21-year-old nears a potential exit, with a €75 million release clause valid at the end of the season. However, Dortmund are hoping the Norway international stays for another year, something that matches the ambitions of Real Madrid for a potential deal.

Los Blancos have also been heavily linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, who is set to be a free agent in the summer. That signing would likely take up a lot of the club's wage budget for the upcoming transfer window, throwing an immediate transfer of Haaland in the same summer into serious doubt.

It means that the ambitions of both sides match up, but there is still the case of where the striker wants to take his next steps. The report says that the player's agent, Mino Raiola, is keen to move him on in the summer transfer window rather than waiting, having failed to force a move last year.

Whether that happens or not will be seen, but it is clear that with so many interested parties and moving pieces, any move will be complicated.

10.25 GMT: Liverpool paid an initial €45m to sign winger Luis Diaz from FC Porto in January but the Colombia international could have ended up at West Ham.

"I spoke to Luis Diaz on the phone, we were quite far down the line to sign him from Porto," Hammers boss David Moyes said. "My understanding was that Liverpool planned to come in in the summer, so we thought we'd try and get him in January. I don't know if that affected Liverpool's decision, but he's a really good player and we didn't get him.

"Our ambitions are to sign the best players we can to try to improve West Ham. I want to make us better, I don't want it to be mediocre if I can help it. Sometimes, you just need to be patient, hope we get the right things at the right time, and that's the way I've chosen to make my decisions here rather than bring in people who maybe don't right fit the bill."

09.44 GMT: Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is attracting interest from a host of clubs, including PSG, says The Daily Telegraph.

Kante, 30, has just over a year remaining on a contract that is worth around £300,000-a-week and the club are expecting bids to sign him in the summer.

The France international is a hugely popular player and is happy in London, but may opt to run down his deal to open up his options in 2023.

09.00 GMT: Ralf Rangnick says Marcus Rashford is "not happy" with his form and has challenged the Manchester United forward to follow Jadon Sancho's example to get back to his best. Rashford has gone more than a month without a goal and was substituted early in the 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old's dip has raised questions about whether he's struggling off the pitch or playing with an injury but Rangnick has dismissed the claims.

"He is definitely not injured," Rangnick told a news conference Friday ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Watford at Old Trafford. "He definitely has no issues with his shoulder any more. We have spoken a lot about Marcus a lot in the last couple of weeks and I have personally spoken a lot with him. There is nothing else to add on that.

"It's with him like with all the other players, when it counts and they are on the pitch -- and he started against Atletico Madrid -- they just have to perform and I am pretty sure he is not happy with his performance right now but it doesn't help if we discuss that every week and talk about our thoughts about what it might be, is he not happy?

"I don't see any reason why he should not be happy? Our results have been good in the last couple of weeks and months. The team in itself is in good shape."

PAPER GOSSIP (by Luke Thrower)

- Manchester United are interested in a move for Internazionale playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu, according to Rudy Galetti. The 28-year-old, who made the switch from AC Milan on a free transfer last summer, is said to be admired by interim manager Ralf Rangnick. The Red Devils are set to make a number of signings in the summer, with the Turkey international viewed as a possibility.

- Three Premier League clubs are monitoring a potential transfer for Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma, reports Calciomercato. The 25-year-old made the move to the LaLiga club last summer from Bournemouth and has impressed since. The report claims that Newcastle United, West Ham United and Everton are all interested in the Netherlands international.

- Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi could leave the club in the summer, says Nicolo Schira. After struggling for minutes this season with the Rojiblancos, Juventus are making initial contact over a potential move at the end of the season for the 23-year-old.

- PSG are set to make the permanent signing of Nuno Mendes, reports Fabrizio Romano. The left-back is currently on loan from Sporting CP, impressing as the first-choice on his preferred side of defence. The loan deal includes an option to make a move for the 19-year-old permanent at €40m.

- Atalanta are looking to sign Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic at the end of the season, says Calciomercato. The 24-year-old has struggled to get a run of games at Los Blancos, often sitting on the bench behind Karim Benzema for a position in the side. The Serbia international is set to leave the club, with Serie A side Atalanta interested in a potential signing.