The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Haaland to Real might have to wait

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer. However AS reports that the forward could stay until 2023, with Real Madrid ready to make a move next summer instead.

The report comes as the 21-year-old nears a potential exit, with talks of a €75 million release clause that is valid at the end of the season. However, his current club are hoping the Norway international stays for another year, something that matches the ambitions of Real Madrid for a potential deal.

Los Blancos have also been heavily linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, who is set to be a free agent in the summer. The signing would likely take up a lot of the club's budget for the upcoming transfer window, throwing an immediate transfer of Haaland in the same summer into serious doubt.

It means that the ambitions of both sides match up, but there is still the case of where the striker wants to take his next steps.The report says that the player's agent, Mino Raiola, is keen to move him on in the next transfer window rather than waiting, having failed to force a move last year.

Whether that happens or not will be seen, but it is clear that with so many interested parties and moving pieces, any move will be complicated.

- Manchester United are interested in a move for Internazionale playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu, according to Rudy Galetti.

The 28-year-old, who made the switch from AC Milan on a free transfer last summer, is said to be admired by interim manager Ralf Rangnick. The Red Devils are set to make a number of signings in the summer, with the Turkey international viewed as a possibility.

- Three Premier League clubs are monitoring a potential transfer for Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma, reports Calciomercato. The 25-year-old made the move to the LaLiga club last summer from Bournemouth and has impressed since. The report claims that Newcastle United, West Ham United and Everton are all interested in the Netherlands international.

- Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi could leave the club in the summer, says Nicolo Schira. After struggling for minutes this season with the Rojiblancos, Juventus are making initial contact over a potential move at the end of the season for the 23-year-old.

- PSG are set to make the permanent signing of Nuno Mendes, reports Fabrizio Romano. The left-back is currently on loan from Sporting CP, impressing as the first-choice on his preferred side of the defence. The loan deal includes an option to make a move for the 19-year-old permanent at €40m.

- Atalanta are looking to sign Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic at the end of the season, says Calciomercato.

The 24-year-old has struggled to get a run of games at Los Blancos, often playing behind Karim Benzema for a position in the side. The Serbia international is set to leave the club, with Serie A side Atalanta interested in a potential signing.

