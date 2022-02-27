Ale Moreno says players added during the January transfer window are beginning to show up for Barcelona in big games. (1:45)

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barca, Real Madrid aiming to sign Kounde ahead of Chelsea

Barcelona and Real Madrid are both in talks over a potential deal to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, according to Sky Sports Germany.

Kounde, 23, has been attracting plenty of interest in recent months, with a move to Chelsea during the summer transfer window breaking down over the Spanish club's desire for a larger fee.

Despite Chelsea remaining in the race to get the deal over the line, any move will now be more difficult to achieve with the two biggest LaLiga clubs actively chasing the France international.

Sevilla are reported to be looking for a fee in the region of €70 million to let Kounde, who has been a key part of their side this season in his 28 appearances, depart.

The report adds that the three teams at the front of the queue have an equal chance of acquiring him, with Bayern Munich yet to launch an expected approach.

LIVE BLOG

09.30 GMT: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich suddenly handed over the "stewardship and care" of the Premier League club to its charitable foundation trustees on Saturday.

The move came after a member of the British Parliament called for the Russian billionaire to hand over the club in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich, who has owned Chelsea since 2003, made no mention of the war in Ukraine in his statement and, significantly, is not relinquishing ownership of the club and can still provide funds, presuming he is not sanctioned by the U.K. government. Sources have told ESPN that Abramovich has no intention of calling in his loans to the club.

"During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities," he said.

"I have always taken decisions with the Club's best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea's charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

"I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the club, players, staff, and fans."

09.00 GMT: Manchester United remain convinced they can attract their top targets to Old Trafford in the summer even if they miss out on a place in the Premier League top four, sources have told ESPN.

Sources said that United are prepared to spend in the summer regardless of whether they qualify for the Champions League.

Targets like West Ham's Declan Rice and Tottenham's Harry Kane have made it clear they want to play in Europe's top club competition but United believe they are still in a position to pull off marquee signings even if they miss out on a place in the top four this season.